The Financial Operations (FinOps) and Sustainability pillar contains practices and guidance for creating solutions that are cost and resource efficient.

FinOps is focused on aligning cross functional teams from Finance, IT, and Business, to define and track the economics of technology resources including Cloud. Inspired by the mindset and collaboration that DevOps introduced for building and operating Software, FinOps seeks to remove team silos to transparently establish, track, and forecast cost, usage, capacity, and efficiency of resource usage to balance business value goals and performance requirements. Within the context of the Well Architected Framework, FinOps is focused on helping teams make data-empowered decisions for Cloud adoption by promoting ways to design for efficiency while maintaining applicable compliance.

Some focus areas within FinOps for Cloud may include:

Cost optimization: focused on reducing Cloud cost by right sizing or applying governance to manage cloud instances.

Cost management: focused on understanding and allocating costs using tagging, showback, and/or chargeback.

Sustainability is a related area which focuses on ways to reduce negative environmental impact from activities including IT Operations. It is a natural extension of the FinOps goal of designing for efficiency since optimizing resource usage will also positively impact the environmental and social costs of developing, operating, and reclaiming resources. As an example, by not running Cloud instances that are not needed, organizations can reduce utility usage, improve resource utilization and reuse, and promote sustainable consumption.

Some focus areas within Sustainability for Cloud may include: