Businesses today face a chaos of connectivity with data silos, inefficient workflows and system limitations on information sharing. The capacity to build, manage and govern integrations regardless of location and hosting environment helps tame the chaos.

IBM Application Integration solutions help connect applications and systems to unlock critical data quickly and securely, eliminating silos while accelerating automation and data transformation. This modern, efficient approach to integrations helps organizations accelerate innovation, derive value from data and modernize their applications for AI.