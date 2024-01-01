Home Application Integration IBM Application Integration
Securely and seamlessly connect, automate and modernize applications and systems.
Integration is essential

Businesses today face a chaos of connectivity with data silos, inefficient workflows and system limitations on information sharing. The capacity to build, manage and govern integrations regardless of location and hosting environment helps tame the chaos.

IBM Application Integration solutions help connect applications and systems to unlock critical data quickly and securely, eliminating silos while accelerating automation and data transformation. This modern, efficient approach to integrations helps organizations accelerate innovation, derive value from data and modernize their applications for AI.

Featured products

IBM iPaaS

Drive connected experiences for customers, partners and employees with a hybrid, unified iPaaS.

 IBM API Connect

An API management solution to build, manage, secure and socialize all your APIs wherever they live, at scale.

 IBM Event Automation

A fully composable solution that detects new trends, customer issues or competitive threats between disparate events.

 IBM webMethods

Accelerate innovation, unlock data value and modernize applications for AI with comprehensive iPaaS capabilities.

 IBM B2B Integration

Modern, secure B2B integration solution built to optimize the management of mission-critical EDI and B2B API transactions.

 IBM Cloud Pak for Integration

A hybrid integration solution enabling API and event-led integration, messaging and connectivity capabilities.

 IBM MQ

Market-leading high-performance, security-rich and assured delivery messaging solution for businesses.

 IBM Managed File Transfer

Move over 1 million files per day with IBM Managed File Transfer, the world’s most used file transfer platform.
Real stories. Real impact.
Komatsu

Komatsu Australia used iPaaS to achieve 30% faster development and reduce time to integrate a single file source from five days to one.
Faw Volkswagen

Beyond producing great vehicles, the company wanted to turn first-time buyers into lifetime customers.
