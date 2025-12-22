IBM Innovation Studio - Madrid



Overview

Innovation Studios provide collaborative experiences - workshops; activations and showcases that connect you, our clients and partners, to the full power of IBM’s innovative technologies faster, bringing together the best of IBM’s expertise and experience.
What we do
Start by exploring what’s possible

Get an expansive view of your challenge with our industry and technology explorations and our immersive experiences.    
Then we’ll co-create new ways to speed your transformation

Define the best place to focus your energy through our assessments and design-thinking workshops.
Finish with a plan and make connections

Our in-house experts can help you prototype ideas, develop a roadmap, and quickly get to an outcome.

How we do it


Use case exploration

Curious about what deployment patterns we’re seeing as we work with our clients across industries? Let’s get inspired by others who have faced similar issues. Our industry exploration sessions are led by our industry experts who have first-hand experience in identifying challenges, discovering opportunities, getting to the heart of the problem, and designing and implementing solutions.

Technology briefings

Curious about what deployment patterns we’re seeing as we work with our clients across industries? Let’s get inspired by others who have faced similar issues. Our industry exploration sessions are led by our industry experts who have first-hand experience in identifying challenges, discovering opportunities, getting to the heart of the problem, and designing and implementing solutions.

Co-creation workshops

Looking to make the most impact for your business? These collaborative sessions leverage IBM’s Enterprise Design Thinking to help you discover new opportunities and solve critical business challenges.

Expert deep dives

Need one-on-one time with our technical or industry experts? These tailored pre- and post-implementation engagements give you direct access to experts who help you scale your solutions, offer you perspective, and more.

Focused gatherings

Curious about what deployment patterns we’re seeing as we work with our clients across industries? Let’s get inspired by others who have faced similar issues. Our industry exploration sessions are led by our industry experts who have first-hand experience in identifying challenges, discovering opportunities, getting to the heart of the problem, and designing and implementing solutions.



Workshops
Explore what is possible

Our complimentary workshops begin by exploring the art of the possible and the power of technology to solve your challenges. Our immersive experiences, assessment exercises, expert deep-dive sessions, and demos will get you inspired for the rest of the day.
We co-create new ways to speed your transformation

Define the best place to focus your energy through our assessments, benchmarking, and design-thinking workshops.
Finish with a plan and make connections

Our engagements conclude with concrete ways for you to get started and reach outcomes faster. We’ll develop a roadmap together with clear, actionable steps and connect you with experts across IBM who can help.
Our workshop topics

Accelerate Business Impact of AI

For CIO, CTO, LOB Executives​ or SW Developers to help unlock new productivity ​by building personalized AI assistants and agents.

Automation

For CIOs, CTOs, IT Operations, and Developers to streamline integration, delivery, and operations through AI-powered automation—boosting efficiency, resiliency, and time-to-value.

Data for Generative AI

For CDO, CTO, CIO, AI and Data leaders to simplify and secure data access across their enterprise for real-time analytics and AI, and reduce the cost of their data warehouses.

Hybrid Cloud/Z

For CIOs, CTOs and leaders of AIOps, Operations and Architecture to showcase the value of an intentionally designed hybrid environment with and for AI.

Visitor's Guide

IBM Innovation Studio, Madrid

Plaza Pablo Ruiz Picasso 11, planta 5ª, CP. 28020, Madrid
Find the Center on Google Maps.

Next steps

Contact your IBM sales representative or IBM Business Partner today.