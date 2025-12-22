Get an expansive view of your challenge with our industry and technology explorations and our immersive experiences.
Define the best place to focus your energy through our assessments and design-thinking workshops.
Our in-house experts can help you prototype ideas, develop a roadmap, and quickly get to an outcome.
Roy Kaiser
Co-Founder & CFO/CMO, Peeriot AG
The collaboration with IBM Innovation Studio is very valuable for us because they not only understand our technology vision but have helped us develop it. We especially appreciate how IBM thinks in networks and ecosystems, solves cross-cutting problems, and always adds value for partners and clients. ”
Our complimentary workshops begin by exploring the art of the possible and the power of technology to solve your challenges. Our immersive experiences, assessment exercises, expert deep-dive sessions, and demos will get you inspired for the rest of the day.
Our engagements conclude with concrete ways for you to get started and reach outcomes faster. We’ll develop a roadmap together with clear, actionable steps and connect you with experts across IBM who can help.
For CIO, CTO, LOB Executives or SW Developers to help unlock new productivity by building personalized AI assistants and agents.
For CIOs, CTOs, IT Operations, and Developers to streamline integration, delivery, and operations through AI-powered automation—boosting efficiency, resiliency, and time-to-value.
For CDO, CTO, CIO, AI and Data leaders to simplify and secure data access across their enterprise for real-time analytics and AI, and reduce the cost of their data warehouses.
For CIOs, CTOs and leaders of AIOps, Operations and Architecture to showcase the value of an intentionally designed hybrid environment with and for AI.
IBM Innovation Studio, London
Address: Floor 5, 20 York Road, London, SE1 7ND
Email: Innovation.Studio.London@ibm.com
Phone: 020 7202 3060
Arrival
Upon arrival, you will need to show security a form of government issued photo ID e.g. passport, driving licence. Once you check in with security, you will be issued a badge.
Directions
By train:
The nearest station to IBM London is Waterloo, which is served by the Northern, Bakerloo, Jubilee and Waterloo and City lines.
The Northern line has two branches, so make sure the train you board is going to Waterloo. The Waterloo and City line links Waterloo to Bank station on the Central line.
By tube:
Waterloo, Waterloo East, and Blackfriars stations are all within walking distance of IBM London. Take exit 6 from Waterloo Station, sign-posted for South Bank. Turn left at bottom of the stone stairs then follow Station Approach to York Road. Use the crossing to cross York Road. Turn left heading southwest along York Road. The IBM London entrance is about 150m on the right.
By air:
From Heathrow airport, travel to Waterloo station by London Underground via the Piccadilly line.
From Gatwick airport, travel to Waterloo station by train via Victoria or Clapham Junction stations.
From London City airport, travel by Docklands Light Railway (DLR) and Underground via Canning Town station.
Parking:
The nearest available parking is the National Theatre car park which is a 5 minute walk from IBM London.