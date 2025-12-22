IBM Innovation Studio - London

Overview

Innovation Studios provide collaborative experiences - workshops; activations and showcases that connect you, our clients and partners, to the full power of IBM’s innovative technologies faster, bringing together the best of IBM’s expertise and experience.
What we do
Start by exploring what’s possible

Get an expansive view of your challenge with our industry and technology explorations and our immersive experiences.    
Then we’ll co-create new ways to speed your transformation

Define the best place to focus your energy through our assessments and design-thinking workshops.
Finish with a plan and make connections

Our in-house experts can help you prototype ideas, develop a roadmap, and quickly get to an outcome.

How we do it

Use case exploration

Curious about what deployment patterns we’re seeing as we work with our clients across industries? Let’s get inspired by others who have faced similar issues. Our industry exploration sessions are led by our industry experts who have first-hand experience in identifying challenges, discovering opportunities, getting to the heart of the problem, and designing and implementing solutions.
Technology briefings

Curious about what deployment patterns we’re seeing as we work with our clients across industries? Let’s get inspired by others who have faced similar issues. Our industry exploration sessions are led by our industry experts who have first-hand experience in identifying challenges, discovering opportunities, getting to the heart of the problem, and designing and implementing solutions.
Co-creation workshops

Looking to make the most impact for your business? These collaborative sessions leverage IBM’s Enterprise Design Thinking to help you discover new opportunities and solve critical business challenges.
Expert deep dives

Need one-on-one time with our technical or industry experts? These tailored pre- and post-implementation engagements give you direct access to experts who help you scale your solutions, offer you perspective, and more.
Focused gatherings

Curious about what deployment patterns we’re seeing as we work with our clients across industries? Let’s get inspired by others who have faced similar issues. Our industry exploration sessions are led by our industry experts who have first-hand experience in identifying challenges, discovering opportunities, getting to the heart of the problem, and designing and implementing solutions.
Workshops
Explore what is possible

Our complimentary workshops begin by exploring the art of the possible and the power of technology to solve your challenges. Our immersive experiences, assessment exercises, expert deep-dive sessions, and demos will get you inspired for the rest of the day.
We co-create new ways to speed your transformation

Define the best place to focus your energy through our assessments, benchmarking, and design-thinking workshops.
Finish with a plan and make connections

Our engagements conclude with concrete ways for you to get started and reach outcomes faster. We’ll develop a roadmap together with clear, actionable steps and connect you with experts across IBM who can help.
Our workshop topics
Accelerate Business Impact of AI

For CIO, CTO, LOB Executives​ or SW Developers to help unlock new productivity ​by building personalized AI assistants and agents.
Automation

For CIOs, CTOs, IT Operations, and Developers to streamline integration, delivery, and operations through AI-powered automation—boosting efficiency, resiliency, and time-to-value.
Data for Generative AI

For CDO, CTO, CIO, AI and Data leaders to simplify and secure data access across their enterprise for real-time analytics and AI, and reduce the cost of their data warehouses.
Hybrid Cloud/Z

For CIOs, CTOs and leaders of AIOps, Operations and Architecture to showcase the value of an intentionally designed hybrid environment with and for AI.

Visitor's Guide

IBM Innovation Studio, London 

Address: Floor 5, 20 York Road, London, SE1 7ND 

Email: Innovation.Studio.London@ibm.com

Phone: 020 7202 3060 

 

Arrival
Upon arrival, you will need to show security a form of government issued photo ID e.g. passport, driving licence. Once you check in with security, you will be issued a badge.

Directions
By train:

The nearest station to IBM London is Waterloo, which is served by the Northern, Bakerloo, Jubilee and Waterloo and City lines.
The Northern line has two branches, so make sure the train you board is going to Waterloo. The Waterloo and City line links Waterloo to Bank station on the Central line.

By tube:
Waterloo, Waterloo East, and Blackfriars stations are all within walking distance of IBM London. Take exit 6 from Waterloo Station, sign-posted for South Bank. Turn left at bottom of the stone stairs then follow Station Approach to York Road. Use the crossing to cross York Road. Turn left heading southwest along York Road. The IBM London entrance is about 150m on the right.

By air:
From Heathrow airport, travel to Waterloo station by London Underground via the Piccadilly line.
From Gatwick airport, travel to Waterloo station by train via Victoria or Clapham Junction stations.
From London City airport, travel by Docklands Light Railway (DLR) and Underground via Canning Town station.

Parking:
The nearest available parking is the National Theatre car park which is a 5 minute walk from IBM London. 

Next steps

Contact your IBM sales representative or IBM Business Partner today.