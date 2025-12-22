IBM Innovation Studio Ehningen

We’re excited to announce that our IBM Innovation Studio Ehningen on the IBM Technology Campus in Ehningen will open shortly!

Illustration of the main entrance of the IBM Technology Campus in Ehningen

Coming soon

We look forward to welcoming you soon to our newly redesigned IBM Innovation Studio—where we bring you from inspiration to action. 
 

The Innovation Studio will provide collaborative workshops, activations and showcases that will connect you, our clients and partners, to the full power of IBM’s innovative technologies faster, bringing together the best of IBM’s expertise and experience.
What to expect
Start by exploring what’s possible

Get an expansive view of your challenge with our industry and technology explorations and our immersive experiences.    
Then we’ll co-create new ways to speed your transformation

Define the best place to focus your energy through our assessments and design-thinking workshops.
Finish with a plan and make connections

Our in-house experts can help you prototype ideas, develop a roadmap, and quickly get to an outcome.

How we do it

Six people standing in the studio
Use case exploration

Curious about what deployment patterns we’re seeing as we work with our clients across industries? Let’s get inspired by others who have faced similar issues. Our industry exploration sessions are led by our industry experts who have first-hand experience in identifying challenges, discovering opportunities, getting to the heart of the problem, and designing and implementing solutions.
Two people standing by the timeline wall
Technology briefings

Interested in seeing the latest that IBM technology has to offer? Our technology briefings are led by technical experts who can walk you through what’s new, how you can leverage our offerings within your technology stack, and demonstrate the value you get with IBM.
Design Thinking Session at the IBM Innovation Studio
Co-creation workshops

Looking to make the most impact for your business? These collaborative sessions leverage IBM’s Enterprise Design Thinking to help you discover new opportunities and solve critical business challenges.
Businesspeople discuss during a meeting in the office
Expert deep dives

Need one-on-one time with our technical or industry experts? These tailored pre- and post-implementation engagements give you direct access to experts who help you scale your solutions, offer you perspective, and more.
People gathered for a discussion
Focused gatherings

Curious about what deployment patterns we’re seeing as we work with our clients across industries? Let’s get inspired by others who have faced similar issues. Our industry exploration sessions are led by our industry experts who have first-hand experience in identifying challenges, discovering opportunities, getting to the heart of the problem, and designing and implementing solutions.
Workshops
Explore what is possible

Our complimentary workshops begin by exploring the art of the possible and the power of technology to solve your challenges. Our immersive experiences, assessment exercises, expert deep-dive sessions, and demos will get you inspired for the rest of the day.
We co-create new ways to speed your transformation

Define the best place to focus your energy through our assessments, benchmarking, and design-thinking workshops.
Finish with a plan and make connections

Our engagements conclude with concrete ways for you to get started and reach outcomes faster. We’ll develop a roadmap together with clear, actionable steps and connect you with experts across IBM who can help.

Our workshop topics

Discover the exciting topics waiting for you in our Innovation Studio workshops. Looking for something more specific? Request a customized workshop tailored to your unique goals and challenges. Let’s create the perfect experience for you!

Purple ornament representing watsonx
Accelerate Business Impact of AI

For CIO, CTO, LOB Executives​ or SW Developers to help unlock new productivity ​by building personalized AI assistants and agents.
Illustration of automation with boxes connected by arrows
Automation

For CIOs, CTOs, IT Operations, and Developers to streamline integration, delivery, and operations through AI-powered automation—boosting efficiency, resiliency, and time-to-value.
Squares in various shades of purple with circles inside and clean background.
Data for Generative AI

For CDO, CTO, CIO, AI and Data leaders to simplify and secure data access across their enterprise for real-time analytics and AI, and reduce the cost of their data warehouses.
Illustration of blue and green squares with a cloud
Hybrid Cloud/Z

For CIOs, CTOs and leaders of AIOps, Operations and Architecture to showcase the value of an intentionally designed hybrid environment with and for AI.

Visitor's Guide

IBM Innovation Studio, Ehningen

IBM Campus 1

71139 Ehningen

 

By Car:

  • From Stuttgart (A81): Take exit 25 Ehningen and follow the K1077 toward Ehningen. After approx. 1.4 km, turn left into the new IBM Technology Campus.
    (For navigation systems: Google Maps link:https://maps.app.goo.gl/3hEdXpBwvngK2o2a9)
  • From Singen (A81): Follow the signs to the A81 and take exit 26 Hildrizhausen.

By Public Transport:

  • From Stuttgart Main Station: Take the S-Bahn line S1 toward Herrenberg to Ehningen (travel time approx. 30 minutes).
  • From Ehningen Station: Take bus line 752 toward Mauren (approx. 10 minutes, stop: IBM Campus Ehningen), or walk (approx. 1.2 km / 14 minutes): Follow Wilhelmstraße, turn right onto Siegfriedstraße, then left onto Schloßstraße, then left again onto Brechgasse. Turn right to stay on Brechgasse, then left onto Altdorfer Weg, then left again onto K1077. The IBM Technology Campus is about 130 m on the right. Taxi from Ehningen station: approx. 5 minutes.

From Stuttgart Airport:
Take S-Bahn line S2 toward Schorndorf, change at Rohr to S1 toward Herrenberg, travel to Ehningen, and continue as above. Total travel time: approx. 30–35 minutes. By taxi: approx. 45 minutes, cost about €70–85.

Next steps

Contact your IBM Innovation Studio team and request a workshop. 

Footnote

Images IBM Technology Campus Ehningen: All image rights belong to ©loomilux/kadawittfeldarchitektur