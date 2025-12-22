We’re excited to announce that our IBM Innovation Studio Ehningen on the IBM Technology Campus in Ehningen will open shortly!
We look forward to welcoming you soon to our newly redesigned IBM Innovation Studio—where we bring you from inspiration to action.
The Innovation Studio will provide collaborative workshops, activations and showcases that will connect you, our clients and partners, to the full power of IBM’s innovative technologies faster, bringing together the best of IBM’s expertise and experience.
Get an expansive view of your challenge with our industry and technology explorations and our immersive experiences.
Define the best place to focus your energy through our assessments and design-thinking workshops.
Our in-house experts can help you prototype ideas, develop a roadmap, and quickly get to an outcome.
Dr. Karsten Wildberger
Federal Minister for Digital and State Modernization, Germany
The new IBM Technology Campus sends a strong signal for Germany as a location for innovation. This center for AI, quantum computing, and cloud technology is creating a place where the future is being shaped. ”
Our complimentary workshops begin by exploring the art of the possible and the power of technology to solve your challenges. Our immersive experiences, assessment exercises, expert deep-dive sessions, and demos will get you inspired for the rest of the day.
Define the best place to focus your energy through our assessments, benchmarking, and design-thinking workshops.
Our engagements conclude with concrete ways for you to get started and reach outcomes faster. We’ll develop a roadmap together with clear, actionable steps and connect you with experts across IBM who can help.
Discover the exciting topics waiting for you in our Innovation Studio workshops. Looking for something more specific? Request a customized workshop tailored to your unique goals and challenges. Let’s create the perfect experience for you!
For CIO, CTO, LOB Executives or SW Developers to help unlock new productivity by building personalized AI assistants and agents.
For CIOs, CTOs, IT Operations, and Developers to streamline integration, delivery, and operations through AI-powered automation—boosting efficiency, resiliency, and time-to-value.
For CDO, CTO, CIO, AI and Data leaders to simplify and secure data access across their enterprise for real-time analytics and AI, and reduce the cost of their data warehouses.
For CIOs, CTOs and leaders of AIOps, Operations and Architecture to showcase the value of an intentionally designed hybrid environment with and for AI.
IBM Innovation Studio, Ehningen
IBM Campus 1
71139 Ehningen
By Car:
By Public Transport:
From Stuttgart Airport:
Take S-Bahn line S2 toward Schorndorf, change at Rohr to S1 toward Herrenberg, travel to Ehningen, and continue as above. Total travel time: approx. 30–35 minutes. By taxi: approx. 45 minutes, cost about €70–85.
Images IBM Technology Campus Ehningen: All image rights belong to ©loomilux/kadawittfeldarchitektur