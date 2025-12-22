IBM Innovation Studio - Amsterdam

Get an expansive view of your challenge with our industry and technology explorations and our immersive experiences.
Define the best place to focus your energy through our assessments and design-thinking workshops.
Our in-house experts can help you prototype ideas, develop a roadmap, and quickly get to an outcome.
Roy Kaiser
Co-Founder & CFO/CMO, Peeriot AG
The collaboration with IBM Innovation Studio is very valuable for us because they not only understand our technology vision but have helped us develop it. We especially appreciate how IBM thinks in networks and ecosystems, solves cross-cutting problems, and always adds value for partners and clients. ”
Our complimentary workshops begin by exploring the art of the possible and the power of technology to solve your challenges. Our immersive experiences, assessment exercises, expert deep-dive sessions, and demos will get you inspired for the rest of the day.
Our engagements conclude with concrete ways for you to get started and reach outcomes faster. We’ll develop a roadmap together with clear, actionable steps and connect you with experts across IBM who can help.
For CIO, CTO, LOB Executives or SW Developers to help unlock new productivity by building personalized AI assistants and agents.
For CIOs, CTOs, IT Operations, and Developers to streamline integration, delivery, and operations through AI-powered automation—boosting efficiency, resiliency, and time-to-value.
For CDO, CTO, CIO, AI and Data leaders to simplify and secure data access across their enterprise for real-time analytics and AI, and reduce the cost of their data warehouses.
For CIOs, CTOs and leaders of AIOps, Operations and Architecture to showcase the value of an intentionally designed hybrid environment with and for AI.