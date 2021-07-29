Home Watson Data and AI for Social Impact Data and AI for Social Impact
Empowering the social sector to make the world a better place
What is Data and AI for Social Impact?

Building on a longtime commitment to using technology to spur positive social change, IBM launched this initiative to help nonprofit organizations achieve a greater impact on individuals and society. A data-driven approach, guided by some of the most creative minds at IBM, can help you meet your goals and make the world a better place for all of us.
Let’s solve problems with science Data and AI for Social Impact builds on groundwork laid by IBM Research’s Science for Social Good program, based on the premise that applied science and technology can solve the world’s toughest problems by accelerating the rate and pace of solutions through the scientific method. Now we’re taking that concept further, offering the expertise of IBM’s most creative minds to help nonprofit organizations of all kinds use data analytics and AI to meet their goals. Science for Social Good
Your data holds enormous potential Nonprofit organizations with advanced analytics capabilities report they are more effective and successful in fulfilling their mission. The insights they garner by capturing and using data help them better understand what their beneficiaries need and how they use its programs, engage volunteers more efficiently, and fine-tune fundraising efforts. But too often, those capabilities are beyond the reach of the agencies that need them most. Through Data and AI for Social Impact, IBM puts them within reach.
Urban Institute and IBM team up to fight inequality using AI Measuring neighborhood change in a timely manner is critical for enabling the actions necessary to prevent community displacement and encourage inclusive growth. Working with IBM and using IBM Cloud Pak for Data, the Urban Institute developed a new, highly accurate method for predicting and measuring gentrification. Read the story
Building financial security for low-income communities Systemic barriers to financial inclusion are real, particularly for Black and Brown women. Working with IBM and using IBM Cloud Pak for Data and the IBM Watson Studio, Change Machine, a nonprofit tech organization, tackles these issues head-on. Read the story
IBM spearheaded an incubator to explore the use of AI in facilitating the work of social impact organizations. See how data is being used to bring new solutions to longstanding challenges

Nonprofit organizations that are ready to reap the benefits of taking a deep dive into data science can be considered for an engagement with IBM.

With expertise in research, data and AI, design and ethics, some of IBM’s most accomplished professionals will work hands-on with nonprofits to help them acquire the skills, methods and tools they need to ignite their journey to AI, so they can better tackle the societal challenges they face.

Take the first step with the online assessment tool, and get ideas to plot a course for success with recommendations to get you started.

IBM offers a portfolio of tools, applications and solutions designed to reduce the costs and hurdles of AI adoption while optimizing outcomes and responsible use of AI

