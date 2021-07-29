Building on a longtime commitment to using technology to spur positive social change, IBM launched this initiative to help nonprofit organizations achieve a greater impact on individuals and society. A data-driven approach, guided by some of the most creative minds at IBM, can help you meet your goals and make the world a better place for all of us.
IBM spearheaded an incubator to explore the use of AI in facilitating the work of social impact organizations. See how data is being used to bring new solutions to longstanding challenges
Nonprofit organizations that are ready to reap the benefits of taking a deep dive into data science can be considered for an engagement with IBM.
With expertise in research, data and AI, design and ethics, some of IBM’s most accomplished professionals will work hands-on with nonprofits to help them acquire the skills, methods and tools they need to ignite their journey to AI, so they can better tackle the societal challenges they face.