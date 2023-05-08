IT is under pressure. The old “break-fix” model just doesn’t work anymore—not when it comes to meeting greater customer demands with fewer skilled employees in a highly digitized world.
IBM’s portfolio of AIOps solutions delivers one of the most complete and integrated set of modular automation technologies. See how you can use AI for more efficient IT operations and redesign IT DevOps and CloudOps. Using our tools for enterprise observability, automated operations and incident management, customers have achieved new levels of performance, such as:
— 33% less public cloud consumption spend1
— 50% less mean time to repair (MTTR)2
— Up to 470% ROI in under six months1
— 99.99% application availability3
Make data-driven cloud spend decisions to safely reduce costs, eliminate waste and boost your ROI.
Implement more responsible computing to reduce both the energy consumption and carbon emissions of data centers and drive social impact.
Realize faster integrations and deployments through automatic discovery, monitoring and performance validation of applications.
Balance continuous performance against costs by optimizing real-time resource utilization to match actual demand.
Proactively resolve incidents to help reduce MTTD and MTTR with realtime root cause analysis.
Gain a single, holistic view of IT operations across your entire toolchain for greater collaboration and efficiency.
Enhance comprehensive visibility with “out-of-the-box” data-driven insights for health and performance monitoring.
Use real-time observability to understand your application and infrastructure stack. See how IBM Instana enables you to use contextual data and take intelligent action to better assure application health and performance.
Maintain continuous performance with network-aware observability. Discover how to optimize ITOps and help network operations and engineering teams act quickly, communicate effectively and automate processes.
Dynamically and continuously maintain cost-effective application performance and resource utilization.
Deliver hybrid cloud cost optimization and quicker time-to-value with AI and automation. Get the maximum business value from your investments in public, private, hybrid and multicloud environments.
Learn patterns from monitoring to comprehend IT asset relationships, define applications, predict events and automate resolution with an AIOps platform.
Better predict and resolve incidents quickly with proactive problem determination, remediation and avoidance. Leverage best-in-class machine learning algorithms to help IT teams predict and resolve incidents quickly.
Empower central IT Ops teams with end-to-end estate visibility and holistic incident triage for faster response and reduced costs.
Start delivering proactive, continuous application performance now.
