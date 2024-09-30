Home Page Title Page Title uk storage trade in IBM UK Storage Trade-in Programme
Purchase IBM FlashSystem® storage and trade-in non-IBM storage for a rebate*
IBM FlashSystem 7300 storage disks

IBM® Storage helps you do more by ensuring your data is secure and easily accessible for faster, more informed decision making. Find out more now and make the most of our current trade-in payment programme.
What is the IBM Storage Trade-in Programme?

Organisations in the United Kingdom who purchase IBM FlashSystem storage, can earn cashback from IBM for existing storage assets.**

Additional terms and conditions apply. 

How does the programme work?

1. Engage

Engage with an IBM Business Partner early when planning to update your storage infrastructure.

 2. Quote

Get a quote for the trade-in payment based on your specific environment through the IBM Business Partner.

3. Purchase and claim

Purchase the IBM FlashSystem storage and wait as your IBM Business Partner submits a trade-in claim.

 4. Agreement

Wait for IBM to send you a trade-in agreement to be signed.

 5. Return

Implement the new solution and prepare the old storage for return to IBM within six months of the invoice date.

 6. Payment

Wait for IBM to pay a cash rebate directly to your organisation after you receive the agreed trade-in storage products.

Which IBM products are eligible for the programme?

Selected products in the following product families are eligible for the programme. For a full list, speak to IBM or a Business Partner.
Eligible IBM Storage FlashSystem 5300

An ultra-performant cyber resilient, and flexible all-flash storage platform that enables organizations to consolidate and protect more workloads onto a smaller footprint with a larger performance and capacity envelope.

Built on IBM Storage Virtualize software, this is storage for the modern enterprise: simple, smart, secure—delivering incredible performance.

Enterprise-class flash cyber storage platform that combines IBM FlashCore® Modules, NVMe architecture and AI-powered features for unrivaled performance.

What types of storage products are eligible to trade in?

Disk and flash from non-IBM manufacturers are eligible for trade-in.
Get started

Contact the IBM Storage team for more details about the programme and to be put in touch with an IBM Business Partner.

Footnotes

*New IBM Disk Storage must contain at least 50% more raw TB capacity than the disk system being traded in.

**Only commercial organisations are eligible for the IBM UK Storage Trade-in programme. Government-owned organisations are not eligible to participate.

Offer available until September 30th, 2024. IBM reserves the right to modify or withdraw this offer at any time.