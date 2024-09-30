IBM® Storage helps you do more by ensuring your data is secure and easily accessible for faster, more informed decision making. Find out more now and make the most of our current trade-in payment programme.
Organisations in the United Kingdom who purchase IBM FlashSystem storage, can earn cashback from IBM for existing storage assets.**
Additional terms and conditions apply.
Engage with an IBM Business Partner early when planning to update your storage infrastructure.
Get a quote for the trade-in payment based on your specific environment through the IBM Business Partner.
Purchase the IBM FlashSystem storage and wait as your IBM Business Partner submits a trade-in claim.
Wait for IBM to send you a trade-in agreement to be signed.
Implement the new solution and prepare the old storage for return to IBM within six months of the invoice date.
Wait for IBM to pay a cash rebate directly to your organisation after you receive the agreed trade-in storage products.
Selected products in the following product families are eligible for the programme. For a full list, speak to IBM or a Business Partner.
An ultra-performant cyber resilient, and flexible all-flash storage platform that enables organizations to consolidate and protect more workloads onto a smaller footprint with a larger performance and capacity envelope.
Built on IBM Storage Virtualize software, this is storage for the modern enterprise: simple, smart, secure—delivering incredible performance.
Enterprise-class flash cyber storage platform that combines IBM FlashCore® Modules, NVMe architecture and AI-powered features for unrivaled performance.
*New IBM Disk Storage must contain at least 50% more raw TB capacity than the disk system being traded in.
**Only commercial organisations are eligible for the IBM UK Storage Trade-in programme. Government-owned organisations are not eligible to participate.
Offer available until September 30th, 2024. IBM reserves the right to modify or withdraw this offer at any time.