IBM watsonx Assistant is a next-gen conversational AI solution—it that empowers a broader audience that includes non-technical business users, anyone in your organization to effortlessly build generative AI Assistants that drive deliver frictionless self-service experiences to customers across any device or channel, help boost employee productivity, and scale across your business.
Intelligent virtual assistants are developed quickly with our visual builder and provide self-service answers and actions during off-hours for a consistent customer experience.
Generali Poland built a virtual assistant that answers more than 120 customer support scenarios and FAQs without requiring any redirection to human agents.
A 2023 Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ study, commissioned by IBM, modeled a composite organization from real client data that showed 370% ROI over three years.
Powerful customer service chatbots increase sales with quick and accurate answers while saving contact center budget.
HR automation can improve the employee experience and save time for your entire staff. Employees can get questions answered 24/7.
Powerful AI chatbot marketing software helps you improve customer experiences and boost lead generation with fast, personalized customer support.
Powerful watsonx Large Language Models (LLMs), designed for targeted business use cases.
No coding skills required to build generative AI assistants on our intuitive interface.
Pre-built connections with a wide array of channels, business systems and third-party apps.
Added security to safeguard against hackers and misuse of customer data.
Robust analytics dashboard and extensive reports to track conversation performance.
