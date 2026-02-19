Introducing IBM Sovereign Core

Purpose-built sovereign software for enterprises, governments and service providers to create, deploy and manage AI-ready environments.

Learn how IBM Sovereign Core helps organizations achieve verifiable sovereignty and operational control.

Built for sovereignty. Designed for innovation.
 

Pre-architected software delivering sovereignty you can prove - providing the autonomy and control to run sovereign workloads and AI quickly, with cloud-like agility, built-in compliance and streamlined, scalable deployment.

 
Deployed inside your sovereign environment (on-prem, service provider-operated or isolated/air-gapped)
Customer-operated control plane so organizations maintain direct operational authority
Built-in identity, keys, logging, compliance evidence
AI inference and agents run entirely inside the IBM Sovereign Core boundary
Capabilities

Sovereignty is enforced architecturally, not contractually. Control does not depend on a provider-managed control plane or policy overlays — it is embedded directly into the software.

Operationalizes sovereignty for the AI era by enforcing where inference happens, who controls models, and how decisions are logged and traced — inside the IBM Sovereign Core boundary. This is not just data residency for AI; it is runtime governance and accountability.

Enables fast, repeatable deployments through automation, allowing organizations to expand sovereign capabilities with multi-tenant capabilities and accelerate time-to-value within a matter of days of deployment.

Benefits

Reduce technology dependencies

Maintain autonomy and control as regulations or providers change, enabled by an open-source foundation built on Red Hat OpenShift.
Produce audit-ready evidence automatically

Built-in identity and security automation, with pre-built accelerators for applicable regional regulations to eliminate manual evidence collection.
Run AI within your region

Deploy LLM inference and agents inside your sovereign boundary using a curated, self-provisioned toolset with ready-to-use agents and Project Bob (IBM's AI-powered development environment).
Accelerate sovereign deployment

Rapidly install and configure a sovereign control plane with automated setup of embedded components for security, compliance, and resiliency.
Deploy with hardware optionality

Bring your own hardware and deploy across your choice of environments from isolated to regulated settings requiring strict control and minimal external access.
Extend existing investments

Leverage existing infrastructure, platforms and operational tooling across on-premises, in-region cloud, or partner-operated environments.

Start building with IBM Sovereign Core

Join our waitlist and be the first to learn how verifiable sovereignty and AI innovation can work together through the right AI-ready sovereign software.
Sign up for:
- Early access to IBM Sovereign Core
- Hands-on product experiences and architecture walkthroughs
- Direct feedback loop with IBM product teams