Purpose-built sovereign software for enterprises, governments and service providers to create, deploy and manage AI-ready environments.
Pre-architected software delivering sovereignty you can prove - providing the autonomy and control to run sovereign workloads and AI quickly, with cloud-like agility, built-in compliance and streamlined, scalable deployment.
Sovereignty is enforced architecturally, not contractually. Control does not depend on a provider-managed control plane or policy overlays — it is embedded directly into the software.
Operationalizes sovereignty for the AI era by enforcing where inference happens, who controls models, and how decisions are logged and traced — inside the IBM Sovereign Core boundary. This is not just data residency for AI; it is runtime governance and accountability.
Enables fast, repeatable deployments through automation, allowing organizations to expand sovereign capabilities with multi-tenant capabilities and accelerate time-to-value within a matter of days of deployment.
Maintain autonomy and control as regulations or providers change, enabled by an open-source foundation built on Red Hat OpenShift.
Built-in identity and security automation, with pre-built accelerators for applicable regional regulations to eliminate manual evidence collection.
Deploy LLM inference and agents inside your sovereign boundary using a curated, self-provisioned toolset with ready-to-use agents and Project Bob (IBM's AI-powered development environment).
Rapidly install and configure a sovereign control plane with automated setup of embedded components for security, compliance, and resiliency.
Bring your own hardware and deploy across your choice of environments from isolated to regulated settings requiring strict control and minimal external access.