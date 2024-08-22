Today’s workplace is anywhere. CIOs and CISOs and their teams need a secure mobile workforce, including enterprise mobile security solutions that enable flexible delivery of apps, content and resources across devices and ensure a good cybersecurity posture. Whether supporting bring your own device (BYOD), choose your own device (CYOD) or a corporate-liable environment, these leaders need strategic options for mobile security threats and prevention to protect against advanced threats such as ransomware and phishing and to efficiently remediate any vulnerabilities. Such options include risk insights and behavioral analysis, security policy and containerization of mission-critical resources.
In our modern world, organizations must centrally manage endpoints and security while keeping their IT experts efficient, create frictionless experiences for their users, reduce cyberthreats and keep a low total cost of ownership (TCO).
IBM MaaS360® Advisor uses AI to help IT Admins discover insights into the risks that may impact your enrolled devices and users, ensuring a good security posture. The User Risk Management functionality takes these insights one step further by developing a continuously updated risk score for each enrolled user.
Containment helps achieve a balance between user productivity and corporate data protection. Whether you need one for data loss prevention (DLP) or setting up authentication for an enterprise application, MaaS360 has the right container app for the job, preventing leaking of sensitive data, phishing attacks and other cyberattacks.
Zimperium Mobile Threat Management (MTM) for IBM MaaS360 is part of the partnership between MaaS360 and Zimperium and provides comprehensive mobile security for enterprises. With a mobile first approach, Zimperium MTD detects across all four threat categories – device compromises, network attacks, phishing and content and malicious apps.
Today’s cybercriminals have become more sophisticated, employees handle endless apps, and data has become currency. Enterprises are under pressure to make investments and strategy adjustments by using mobile security solutions. But those aren’t just for smartphones and tablets. Laptops, desktops, IoT, and nonstandard devices can be managed just like their mobile counterparts. UEM platforms equipped with AI-driven threat intelligence and remediation must drive any endpoint security conversation, helping also IT Admins in their vulnerability management activities.
From device procurement and deployment to lifecycle management and Windows 10 migration services, mobility success services help your enterprise deliver increased security and productivity.
How does an organization manage thousands of tablets for a diverse set of independent sales offices spread across the continent? With MaaS360, Credico was able to improve its compliance enforcement and reporting capabilities, plus its self-service portal features, to achieve total policy compliance, quick identification and remediation of security risks, and dramatically reduced costs.
