With the advent of AWS Lambda in 2014, serverless computing has emerged as a core component of cloud-native infrastructures. By allowing organizations to run resource-intensive application code, on-demand, in a cloud environment—and pay only for when the code is running—serverless functions have unlocked new opportunities for optimizing application performance, availability and cost-efficiency. However, monitoring serverless environments—where a function executes and disappears even before its performance can be observed—is an exceedingly complex task.



Serverless monitoring with IBM® Instana® Observability helps you continuously monitor and analyze the performance, availability and security of your applications and services deployed on serverless platforms. Using AI and machine learning, Instana maps the complex dependencies linking serverless functions to each other and the rest of the infrastructure. With comprehensive tracing and rich visualizations, it helps proactively identify and resolve issues, thereby ensuring optimal performance and availability of your serverless applications.