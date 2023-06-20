Mobile application monitoring

Mobile app users expect continuous availability, functionality and a frictionless experience. Anything less and they won’t hesitate to abandon your app and download something better. With so much at stake, mobile app development teams struggle to keep up using a hodgepodge of disparate analysis and performance monitoring tools to manage mobile app performance.

IBM® Instana® Observability provides complete, end-to-end overview of your mobile application's performance in real time and from a single platform. This application performance monitoring (APM) includes deep full-stack visibility into application call paths, detailed insights on end-user interactions across mobile devices and the issues that they experience. The solution allows you to monitor mobile applications implemented in iOS, Android, Flutter or React Native.