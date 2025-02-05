IBM Automation Decision Services (ADS) is business automation software for modeling and managing business decisions in an easy-to-use, low-code UI. It is available standalone or within IBM Cloud Pak® for Business Automation, where it is pre-integrated with other automation technologies.

When critical decisions need to be made, IBM decisioning solutions like ADS and Operational Decision Manager (ODM) become the catalysts for success. When integrated with watsonx Orchestrate’s conversational capabilities, through Cloud Pak for Business Automation in SaaS, users can more efficiently interact with the system, calling upon decision engines, and obtaining insights without the need for manual intervention.