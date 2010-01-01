As healthcare systems face significant challenges, including rising patient demand, an overburdened workforce and financial constraints, AI offers huge potential to overcome these obstacles and reimagine how care is delivered. From automating routine tasks and providing real-time insights, to enabling personalised, patient-centred interactions, AI is already helping alleviate pressure on healthcare staff, drive productivity and efficiency, and enhance patient experience.

With a deep understanding of the healthcare landscape and as a leader in cutting-edge AI technology, IBM brings unparalleled expertise to enable healthcare organisations realise the full potential of AI and implement it responsibly at scale.