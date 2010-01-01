UK Healthcare Sector

Disrupting Healthcare Responsibly

Now is the time to design healthcare experiences with people at the heart. IBM believes in embracing a human-centered approach as we accelerate the adoption of digital capability into healthcare systems and services.

From next-generation AI and cutting edge hybrid cloud solutions, to the deep healthcare expertise of IBM Consulting and Technology, IBM has what it takes to reimagine your organisation.  Let's work together to build healthcare services, drive innovation across care settings and systems, promote efficiency and improve healthcare experiences for staff and patients.

 AI & Healthcare

As healthcare systems face significant challenges, including rising patient demand, an overburdened workforce and financial constraints, AI offers huge potential to overcome these obstacles and reimagine how care is delivered. From automating routine tasks and providing real-time insights, to enabling personalised, patient-centred interactions, AI is already helping alleviate pressure on healthcare staff, drive productivity and efficiency, and enhance patient experience.

With a deep understanding of the healthcare landscape and as a leader in cutting-edge AI technology, IBM brings unparalleled expertise to enable healthcare organisations realise the full potential of AI and implement it responsibly at scale.

Key focus areas

Engagement Productivity Workforce Infrastructure

UK Blogs

Neighbourhood care

How Neighbourhood-Based Care Could Transform Healthcare for the Future?

Smarter hospitals

UK Hospitals are moving to Hospitals 2.0
How AI is improving patient experiences

AI and analytics are helping hospitals to become more efficient and improve the patient experience
Solutions for healthcare technology 

Put AI to work across business

Use IBM® watsonx™ to help your healthcare business accelerate the impact of generative AI and drive productivity in core workflows.​ Use IBM® watsonx™ to help your healthcare business accelerate the impact of generative AI and drive productivity in core workflows.​

 AI agents that make your job easier

IBM's AI agents can integrate with your existing data and applications, to get work done. Pre-built for business, watsonx AI agents boost productivity across your enterprise. Start seeing the results you expected.

Optimize technology with cloud solutions

Make better point-of-care decisions with cloud solutions for the healthcare ecosystem, using HIPAA-enabled and GxP-enabled data sets.

Increase productivity while managing costs

Drive dynamic business outcomes by ensuring application and infrastructure performance, and build the future of healthcare.

 Effectively store medical records and patient data

Readily access healthcare data faster, smarter and more affordably, for fast and reliable decision-making.

 Improve data protection

Protect the healthcare data, patient data and business processes that run on devices connected to your network and used by healthcare professionals.
