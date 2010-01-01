How we can support you to digitally enable transformation
Now is the time to design healthcare experiences with people at the heart. IBM believes in embracing a human-centered approach as we accelerate the adoption of digital capability into healthcare systems and services.
From next-generation AI and cutting edge hybrid cloud solutions, to the deep healthcare expertise of IBM Consulting and Technology, IBM has what it takes to reimagine your organisation. Let's work together to build healthcare services, drive innovation across care settings and systems, promote efficiency and improve healthcare experiences for staff and patients.
As healthcare systems face significant challenges, including rising patient demand, an overburdened workforce and financial constraints, AI offers huge potential to overcome these obstacles and reimagine how care is delivered. From automating routine tasks and providing real-time insights, to enabling personalised, patient-centred interactions, AI is already helping alleviate pressure on healthcare staff, drive productivity and efficiency, and enhance patient experience.
With a deep understanding of the healthcare landscape and as a leader in cutting-edge AI technology, IBM brings unparalleled expertise to enable healthcare organisations realise the full potential of AI and implement it responsibly at scale.
IBM prioritises citizen engagement in digital healthcare transformation, employing human-centred design and design thinking for desirable, impactful, and sustainable solutions. Our approach focuses on user needs from the start, using our expertise in research, design, platform implementation, data and AI.
IBM technologies enhance NHS citizen engagement through seamless communication, personalised care, and efficient service delivery. Solutions include AI-powered assistants, communications, systems integration, and predictive analytics, fostering trust, accessibility, and satisfaction.
We drive meaningful transformation across the healthcare journey by aligning user needs with advanced technology and data strategies, collaborating with partners from vision definition to solution delivery.
Improving productivity in the NHS is crucial to ensure efficient resource allocation, enhance patient care, and meet growing population demands. IBM offers a range of consulting and technology solutions to enhance productivity and streamline operations.
Our consulting services provide expert guidance on leveraging innovative technologies such as generative AI, process mining. robotic process automation, machine learning, and deep analytics. Our design thinking approach encourages creative problem-solving and the development of intuitive, user-friendly solutions. IBM technology helps the NHS improve productivity by streamlining workflows, optimising resource allocation, and enabling data-driven decision-making through advanced AI and hybrid cloud solutions.
Working together, we reduce waiting times, cut backlogs, improve patient experience and outcomes and give staff back time to care.
Technology and AI are transforming healthcare work, with the potential to augment roles by automating routine tasks. A 'digital-first' approach, inspired by other industries, can deliver operational efficiency in HR and People Services, offering a frictionless experience for frontline staff.
NHS staff should anticipate a consumer-like employee experience, accessible 24/7, fostering a sense of value and prioritising high-quality care and patient experience.
Successful HR transformation entails an effective combination of people, process, data, technology, communication, and change management, emphasising a highly compelling, intuitive user experience.
Healthcare is transitioning towards digital delivery for improved health outcomes, necessitating robust, efficient, scalable, and secure digital foundations. However, many organisations grapple with under investment in technology and mounting technical debt, slowing change and introducing resilience risks.
IBM guides organisations to establish optimal hybrid cloud platforms for digital innovation and next-gen healthcare services, while migrating and modernising legacy systems and platforms to improve agility, resiliency, and security. We help organisations embed IT Automation and AIOps into IT and Digital functions to improve service stability and performance and optimise IT costs.
Use IBM® watsonx™ to help your healthcare business accelerate the impact of generative AI and drive productivity in core workflows.
IBM's AI agents can integrate with your existing data and applications, to get work done. Pre-built for business, watsonx AI agents boost productivity across your enterprise. Start seeing the results you expected.
Make better point-of-care decisions with cloud solutions for the healthcare ecosystem, using HIPAA-enabled and GxP-enabled data sets.
Drive dynamic business outcomes by ensuring application and infrastructure performance, and build the future of healthcare.
Readily access healthcare data faster, smarter and more affordably, for fast and reliable decision-making.
Protect the healthcare data, patient data and business processes that run on devices connected to your network and used by healthcare professionals.