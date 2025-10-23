Guests arrival begins at 12 and light refreshments will be available as attendees connect ahead of the agenda.
A discussion around IBM’s strategic outlook on AI, hybrid cloud, and scientific innovation shaping tomorrow’s enterprise.
Speakers
- Andrew Gill, Vice President, Ecosystems, IBM UK and Ireland
- Juan Bernabe Moreno Director of Research, IBM Europe, UK and Ireland
IBM experts will answer questions about how AI, data and automation are transforming workforce productivity, decision-making, and operational efficiency across industries.
A guided tour through IBM’s live technology showcase, featuring AI, data, automation, and quantum in action—demonstrating how innovation translates into real business impact.
1.Beyond the AI Agent - Transform the way work gets done to boost productivity across your enterprise to deliver better business outcomes (AI Productivity)
2. A new age of customer experience: Deliver faster, smarter and seamless self-service across any channel with AI Agents (AI Productivity)
3. IBM Client Zero: The future is now: Driving $4.5 billion in extreme productivity with AI: IBM Client Zero ((AI Productivity)
4. Observe, Optimise, Automate: Ensuring Performance in the Age of Cloud & AI (Automation)
5. Reimagine integration for the AI era – reduce integration sprawl and boost productivity to meet evolving business needs (Automation)
6. Empower FinOps teams to manage and optimise multi-cloud, AI, and Kubernetes spend
7. Navigating Gen AI’s Data Challenge: Mastering Data Management for AI Transformation (Data)
8. Bringing useful quantum computing to the world (Quantum)
Discover how IBM helps organisations identify high-impact use cases that solve real business challenges, deliver rapid ROI, and unlock new opportunities through agile technology development.
Drinks will be served as attendees reconnect and the technology showcases will remain open for attendees to revisit. IBM experts will be available to guide discussions and answer questions throughout.