Take exit 6 from Waterloo Station, sign-posted for South Bank. Turn left at bottom of the stone stairs then follow Station Approach to York Road.
Use the crossing to cross York Road.
Turn left heading southwest along York Road. The IBM London entrance is about 150m on the right.
There is no onsite parking for visitors at 20 York Road.
Waterloo, Waterloo East, and Blackfriars stations are all within walking distance of IBM London.
Other mainline stations are within 15 minutes by London Underground to Waterloo station.
The nearest station to IBM London is Waterloo, which is served by the Northern, Bakerloo, Jubilee and Waterloo and City lines.
The Northern line has two branches, so make sure the train you board is going to Waterloo.
The Waterloo and City line links Waterloo to Bank station on the Central line.
From Heathrow airport, travel to Waterloo station by London Underground via the Piccadilly line.
From Gatwick airport, travel to Waterloo station by train via Victoria or Clapham Junction stations.
From London City airport, travel by Docklands Light Railway (DLR) and Underground via Canning Town station.
York Road is served by a number of bus routes including 76, 77, 211, 381 and 507.