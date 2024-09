What to bring It is strongly advised that you bring as little as possible with you as you will be prevented from taking certain items into the grounds. If you’re prevented from taking something in, left-luggage facilities are provided at a number of locations outside the grounds. Prior to your visit, you will be sent a digital ticket which will include access to the IBM hospitality suite and the Wimbledon site. Please don’t forget to download the Wimbledon app and upload your ticket before you arrive.