IBM is a great place for you to use your talent and focus on what matters. We help you to bring your best self to work and make a difference.
To support our goal, we operate under three pillars. Each one is integral to our company culture and how we operate.
At IBM®, uniqueness is not only recognized—it’s celebrated.
Every IBMer is led by our joint passion for discovery.
When faced with challenges, we turn problems into possibilities.
Inclusive and collaborative environment is more than a commitment − it’s a driving force behind innovation.
"Determination is what I love most about my job: the determination to never give up whenever we are in a tough situation."
"The first day I stepped onto the office, I knew this was the place where I could bring my whole self to work."
Like in military, at IBM it's not just about numbers and profit, it's about something more.
"I’m very appreciative that IBM always has my back as a lifelong learner. I discovered that there are no limits to professional development here."
“I’m hugely grateful that I work for a company that doesn’t just talk about equality but encourages a culture of inclusion and belonging. Working at IBM has enabled me to take those first small steps—knowing that I was safe—that got me to this place today.”
Just 10 days after starting at IBM Juan Pablo got a spinal cord injury - read his incredible story of strength and learn how in his view IBM ensures that each and every employee, regardless of their abilities, feels included, supported, and empowered.
Joining IBM you’ll have the chance to contribute to this impact through volunteering and supporting causes that matter most to you. Learn more about our employees making a difference!
Read our blog and meet Ingrid, a neurodivergent QA specialist and proud IBMer, who gets a real sense of accomplishment in guiding other people.