Join our team of AI and watsonx™ experts and work on some of the most exciting projects in the world, co-creating the future.

Featured stories

Learn about what type of work you'll be doing.

 
What is watsonx?

Hear Ian talk about what watsonx is, explaining how it will help all kinds of AI builders create and scale.

 Learn more about generative AI

Generative AI refers to deep-learning models that can generate high-quality text, images and other content based on the data they were trained on. Learn more in our blog.

 Four strategies to scale AI

Read our blog and learn how to scale AI with a strong data foundation.
Why choose IBM®

We aspire to make a lasting, positive impact on the world in business ethics, the environment and the communities in which we work and live in.
Tech for social impact

We actively support initiatives such as Call for Code that bring technology to underserved communities. By working with partners like the United Nations and the Linux Foundation on open source projects, we can fight systemic racism, improve clean water access and more.
Driving innovation through diversity

We empower our IBMers to exemplify behavior that fosters a culture of conscious inclusion and belonging, where innovation can thrive. We're dedicated to promoting, advancing and celebrating the plurality of thought from those of all backgrounds and experiences.
Learning new skills every day

IBM has pledged to skill 30 million people globally by 2030. IBMers have also committed to achieving at least 40 hours of personal learning annually through our skills programs.
Employee posing with a blank background
Life at IBM
"At IBM, I get opportunities to explore technologies that will create the future. By making solutions to bring the AI to the real world, I’ve seen how my work changes people’s everyday lives.”

Young, UX Engineer

Roles in AI and watsonx Explore a few of our key job categories. Backend Developer watsonx

As a Backend Developer, you will be part of a global team that builds and supports IBM Watson® Machine Learning and watsonx.ai™.

 Available jobs AI Engineer watsonx

You’ll use the watsonx platform to co-create AI value with clients, focusing on technology patterns to enhance repeatability and delight clients.

 Available jobs DevOps Engineer

As an AI Engineer within a Client Engineering squad, you’ll work with technical leaders across IBM® sales teams and specialists to drive these experiential client engagements.

 Available jobs
