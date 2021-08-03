What is a vaccine passport?

Many travelers are familiar with the yellow card, or Carte Jaune, which is an official vaccination record created by the World Health Organization. This document, named for the yellow paper it's traditionally printed on, is a public health tool that has been used for international travel since the 1930s and is typically carried with a passport. It shows customs authorities that a traveler has been vaccinated against certain diseases, such as yellow fever, typhoid or cholera.

Although vaccination cards like yellow cards are still being used and remain a popular way to document immunizations, many governments are considering creating modern, digital vaccine passports that are harder to forge. With the public health threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple countries are exploring whether vaccine passports and health passes could serve as proof of COVID-19 vaccination to restore confidence in international travel and help people resume their normal activities.

Israel was the first country to issue a modern vaccine passport with the launch of Green Pass in February 2021. As of May 2021, Israel, China, Bahrain and Japan are the only countries that have issued vaccine passports to vaccinated people for international travel and other uses. Australia and multiple countries in the European Union, such as Denmark and Greece, have committed to developing programs, while other countries are still weighing their options. In the United States, the Biden administration and leaders at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have stated the federal government will not support or issue vaccine passports for Americans.

Vaccine passports are taking advantage of the increasing prevalence of new, secure digital credentialing technology. Beyond vaccine passports for international travel, it’s also being applied in other settings. For example, organizations that gather people in groups are looking for digital alternatives to both paper vaccination cards and test results. In some cases, this means identifying whether individuals have been tested or vaccinated in a voluntary and privacy-preserving manner.