What is the TNFD?

On September 18, 2023, the TNFD published the final version of its framework for voluntary nature-related disclosures (the “TNFD Recommendations”). The TNFD Recommendations are designed to help organizations report and act on evolving nature-related issues, and ultimately move financial flows towards nature-positive outcomes.

The framework works in conjunction with existing ESG reporting frameworks and the growing body of international regulatory requirements. This includes the sustainability disclosures recently published by the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) and the climate disclosures developed by the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosure (TCFD).

The TNFD Recommendations are designed for use across sectors, regions, jurisdictions and organizations of every size. So far, 320 organizations from over 46 countries have committed to provide nature-related disclosures in line with the TNFD Recommendations.1

The TNFD Recommendations identify four nature-related issues that must be managed and potentially disclosed to stakeholders through reporting.

Dependencies: Refers to an organization’s dependency on nature. Impacts: Refers to an organization’s impact on nature. Risks: Refers to an organization’s risks stemming from their dependencies and impacts. Opportunities: Refers to the opportunities for an organization to have a positive impact on nature.

The information hierarchy of the TNFD’s Recommendations can be broken down from top-to-bottom as: foundational pillars, general requirements, recommendations and guidance.