Your organization or maintenance team can employ various techniques and tools to implement a condition monitoring program. Common approaches include:

Electromagnetic monitoring

Electromagnetic monitoring measures field distortions and eddy current changes to locate corrosion, cracks, weaknesses and other faults. The technician applies magnetic fields to the asset’s surface walls and tubing to identify faults in surface materials and features.



Infrared thermography



Infrared thermography is a type of non-destructive testing that uses thermal imaging to detect overheating and other temperature-related issues. It uses thermal imaging cameras to capture the infrared radiation emitted by an object or surface and convert it into a visual image (or thermogram). Organizations primarily use this type of CBM to monitor motors, inspect bearings and check gas, sludge or liquid levels.

Laser interferometry



Laser interferometry uses laser-generated wavelengths of light to measure variations from an asset’s baseline wave displacement. Using an interferometer, the maintenance technician measures interference patterns that indicate defects—like corrosion and cavities—in surface and subsurface materials.

Oil analysis



Oil analysis assesses the properties of the oil (for example, viscosity, acidity, etc.) in an asset to detect contaminants or wear particles. It typically involves collecting a sample of lubricating oil from the equipment and sending it to a laboratory for analysis. Oil analysis can be useful for monitoring assets like engines, gearboxes and hydraulic systems.

Vibration monitoring



Vibration monitoring (or vibration analysis) uses vibration sensors to measure vibration frequencies in an asset and detect abnormalities that may indicate a problem. For example, rotating assets, such as motors and pumps, tend to vibrate more intensely and more loudly as they age. Measuring changes in their vibration can help identify wear and damage before the asset fails. Vibration data can be used to detect a wide range of problems, including misalignment, imbalance, bearing wear or failure, bent shafts and loose components, among other faults.



Acoustic emissions testing



Acoustic emissions testing is a type of vibration analysis, but it involves the use of much higher-frequency sounds to find shocks and cracks. Sound patterns reveal the presence of unusual noises or vibrations that can indicate a problem or impending breakdown. This technique is particularly useful for detecting faults in rotating equipment such as motors, pumps and fans.

Ultrasonic analysis



Ultrasonic analysis (also called ultrasonic testing) uses high-frequency sound waves to detect leaks, cracks or defects in a piece of equipment. It relies on both contact (structure-borne) and non-contact (airborne) data collection techniques to determine asset attrition. Contact methods are typically used to detect mechanical issues—like lubrication issues, gear damage and broken rotor bars—that generate high-frequency sounds. Non-contact methods can detect issues, like pressure and vacuum leaks in compressed gas systems that tend to generate low-frequency sounds.

Motor circuit analysis (MCA)



Motor circuit analysis, also known as motor testing, uses voltage- or current-based assessments to find electrical imbalances and measure insulation degradation, both of which can cause motor failure. MCA is used primarily to monitor electric motors.

Other methods like visual inspection and performance testing can also be used for condition monitoring. Naturally, each technique has its strengths and weaknesses, so the best choice for your department will depend on your resources, equipment, environment and organizational needs.

