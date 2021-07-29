What is IoT with blockchain?

You can transform your business by sending your IoT data to an immutable blockchain ledger for added accountability, security and trust.
Internet of Things (IoT) enables devices across the internet to send data to private blockchain networks to create tamper-resistant records of shared transactions. IBM Blockchain® enables your business partners to share and access IoT data with you, but without the need for central control and management. Each transaction can be verified to prevent disputes and build trust among all permissioned network members.
Each transaction is recorded, put into a data block, and added to a secure, immutable data chain that cannot be changed, only added to.
With the IBM® Watson IoT® Platform, you can select the data to be managed, analyzed, customized and shared among permissioned clients and partners.
The IBM Blockchain Platform is open, interoperable and is built for your multicloud world, that uses the latest version of the leading Hyperledger Fabric platform, optimized for Red Hat® OpenShift®.
IBM Blockchain streamlines processes and creates new business value across your ecosystem by drawing on the data supplied by IoT devices and sensors.
Moving freight is a complex process involving different parties with different priorities. An IoT-enabled blockchain can store the temperatures, position, arrival times and status of shipping containers as they move.
Immutable blockchain transactions help ensure that all parties can trust the data and act decisively to move products quickly and efficiently.
The ability to track components that go into aircrafts, automobiles or other products are critical for both safety and regulatory compliance. IoT data stored in shared blockchain ledgers enables all parties to see component provenance throughout a product’s life.
Sharing this information with regulatory agencies, shippers and manufacturers is secure, easier and cost-effective.
IoT devices track the state of safety for critical machines and their maintenance. From engines to elevators, blockchain provides for a tamper-free ledger of operational data and the resulting maintenance.
Third-party repair partners can monitor the blockchain for preventive maintenance and record their work back on the blockchain. Operational records can also be shared with government entities to verify compliance.
IBM Blockchain helps supply chain partners share trusted data through permissioned blockchain solutions, so all members benefit.
Foster greater trust with customers and collaboration across the global supply chain with real-time, universal insights into products and processes.
Gives you access to one truth across the supply chain with an open and neutral platform updated and validated in near real-time by each network participant.
The convergence of blockchain and artificial intelligence (AI) brings new value to business. Explore the benefits and industry use cases on where it is delivering opportunities.
Trust in data can be increased radically when AI, IoT and Cloud use blockchain to track the provenance, proofs and permissions of the data generated by these systems.
With IoT back in the spotlight, it’s a good time to look at what impact blockchain has on the industry and what challenges there are to overcome.
IBM Blockchain solutions use distributed ledger technology and enterprise blockchain to help clients drive operational agility, connectivity and new revenue streams. Move beyond your organization's boundaries with trusted end-to-end data exchange and workflow automation.