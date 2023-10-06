X-Force uncovers global NetScaler Gateway credential harvesting campaign

This post was made possible through the contributions of Bastien Lardy, Sebastiano Marinaccio and Ruben Castillo.

In September of 2023, X-Force uncovered a campaign where attackers were exploiting the vulnerability identified in CVE-2023-3519 to attack unpatched NetScaler Gateways to insert a malicious script into the HTML content of the authentication web page to capture user credentials. The campaign is another example of increased interest from cyber criminals in credentials. The 2023 X-Force cloud threat report found that 67% of cloud-related incident response engagements were associated with the use of stolen credentials.

In response to the widespread exploitation of CVE-2023-3519 CISA released an advisory document containing guidance on detection, incident response, mitigations and validating security controls. However, through multiple incident response investigations, X-Force discovered a new exploitation artifact related to CVE2-2023-3519 and developed additional guidance to be used in conjunction with CISA’s detection and response recommendations.

This post will cover the initial incident that led to uncovering the larger campaign, the credential harvesting campaign, as well as the new artifact, considerations and recommendations for responding to remediating an incident involving CVE-2023-3519.