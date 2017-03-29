2016: The year menaces multiplied.

IBM X-Force research has uncovered some startling facts about the cyberthreat landscape in 2016 — from record-busting breaches to unprecedented vulnerability disclosures and attacks.

Indeed, the security landscape in 2016 was rocked with over 4 billion compromised records exposed. X-Force observed that tried-and-true methods, including SQL and command injection, brute-force attacks, malware toolkits, and ransomware, continue to be the attacker’s choice to gain access to valuable data and resources. Beyond PII record leaks, massive amounts of unstructured data were compromised and larger-than-life attacks took down portions of the internet.