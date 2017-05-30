When a cyber crisis hits, know your OODA loops.

When a serious cyberattack makes the headlines, companies need to take action — any action. They need to talk, even if they have no new information. As recent attacks against the airline industry have shown, silence and obfuscation are deadly in a crisis. You need to reassure stakeholders that you’re on top of the problem and doing all you can.

The boardroom thinking that guides many enterprises these days isn’t very well-tuned for rapid response. Managers who act quickly are seen as impulsive, reckless or undisciplined. In today’s big data world, our culture rewards people who gather all the facts and penalizes those who act on instinct.

But crises don’t give you the luxury of time to gather all the data. I spent 15 years as an emergency medical technician and firefighter before I joined IBM. In those roles, I came to appreciate the value of gut instinct by experienced people. There are many disciplines in which on-the-spot decision-making is critical — we don’t want trauma surgeons to have to consult manuals, or fighter pilots to wait for instructions when an enemy is on their tail.

Social scientists have a term for this style of decision-making: System 1 thinking. It’s characterized by a fast, automatic, intuitive approach, typically informed by experience. That’s distinctive from System 2 thinking, which is more methodical and thoughtful.

Both approaches are appropriate in different situations, but System 2 thinking is currently more in favor among corporate executives, thanks to the popularity of data-driven management. I fear that the value of System 1 thinking is being shunted aside in the process, and that’s bad when a crisis hits.