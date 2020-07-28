What’s new in the 2020 cost of a data breach report.

Each year, Ponemon Institute asks participating organizations to estimate costs* on hundreds of factors that impact the cost of a data breach, from lost business to detection and response activities, to notification activities and many more. To keep up with changing business needs, new technologies and new threats, the 2020 report explores previously unexamined factors including various types of threats, organizational factors and security measures.

This year, the research added analysis of the cost impact of vulnerability testing and red team testing, which uses an adversarial approach to penetration testing. Compared to the average total cost of USD.86 million, organizations that conducted red team testing said their average costs were about USD243,000 lower, while organizations with vulnerability testing said they experienced costs that were on average about USD173,000 less than the global average.

And for the first time, the research explores the cost impact of remote work and the security skills shortage, both of which were found to have a cost amplifying effect. Organizations with remote work arrangements cited costs that were nearly USD137,000 higher than the global average of USD3.86 million, while organizations estimated that the security skill shortage increased costs by an average of USD257,000 compared to the global average.

You can explore the impacts of these cost factors and more – some that amplify costs and others that mitigate costs – using the interactive cost calculator that is a companion to this year’s report. You can register to access the full calculator to see the estimated impact of 25 cost factors on the average cost of a data breach in 17 geographies and 14 industries.