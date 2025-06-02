Weaponized SVGs: Inside a global phishing campaign targeting financial institutions

X-Force analysis uncovered a global phishing campaign leveraging SVG files as the initial attack vector. These files, disguised as financial transaction documents, contain embedded JavaScript that writes a ZIP archive to the system. Within the archive, a JavaScript file initiates a malware infection chain—ultimately deploying RATs such as Blue Banana, SambaSpy and SessionBot. These payloads are designed for credential theft, session hijacking, surveillance, and data exfiltration, posing significant risks to targeted organizations.

The malware communicates via Amazon S3 and the Telegram Bot API, blending into legitimate traffic and complicating detection efforts. By using a file format rarely scrutinized in phishing filters, the campaign bypasses traditional defenses with ease.

This approach reflects an emerging pattern across recent OSINT reporting, technical blogs and industry analysis, highlighting how SVGs are increasingly abused to embed malware loaders and redirect victims to malicious content.

Notably, the campaign’s use of SWIFT-themed lures—referencing the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT), the global network used by financial institutions for secure messaging—suggests a deliberate focus on victims in the finance sector.

This activity illustrates a broader trend in phishing tradecraft: attackers are moving beyond credential theft into delivering advanced malware using creative, low-profile vectors. Defenders should adapt detection logic and employee training accordingly—recognizing that even innocuous file types like SVGs can now act as malware delivery platforms.