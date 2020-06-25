Since theses flaws have to do with a powerline communications device (PLC), let’s begin with a short history that connects powerlines and the internet.

In the world of connected devices, powerline communications carry data on a conductor simultaneously used for electric power transmission. By extension, powerline networking is a technology that uses a home’s electrical wiring as a wired data network.

Most homes rely on wireless Wi-Fi connectivity, but that’s not the only way to connect to services like internet. Sending signals over powerlines that wire our homes has been around since the 1920s. Using them for internet can offer simplicity and reliability, reaching parts of the home or office where Wi-Fi signals may be weak. Using both as complementary methods can result in better overall coverage and reliability.

While it is reliable, using powerlines for internet networking was not very popular until about 2012. That’s when the “HomePlug” communications specifications were introduced to the PLC marketplace. The overall standard was introduced by the HomePlug Powerline Alliance with the goal of promoting the domestic use of powerline communications through providing standards and specifications that would increase efficiency and reduce costs. HomePlug made the concept a lot more popular, and homes and SOHO organizations started increasingly using powerline communication kits to support their connectivity needs.

Powerline and Wi-Fi working together, is very commonplace nowadays, and when it comes to threats, it means that any connected Internet of Things (IoT) device is open to the relevant online threats that come with internet connectivity. One of those issues can be a remote attacker accessing it to take over the device.