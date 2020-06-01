Video conferencing security for businesses isn’t a new issue; it just came into focus.

With 316 million Americans being asked to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic and nearly half of the U.S. population still working from home, video conferencing has suddenly become a critical tool for businesses. In fact, tools for remote work have spiked 84 percent since February, with video conferencing platforms like Webex recently sharing that they host more than 4 million meetings in a single day.

Unfortunately, our rush to work from home and connect through video conferencing has introduced security risks for businesses. Vulnerabilities in popular platforms such as Zoom have filled recent headlines, but my team of hackers in IBM’s X-Force Red have observed an issue that was looming long before the pandemic: Corporations are not applying security policies for virtual meetings.

Over the past month, our team has gone from receiving few calls regarding video conference software assessments to an average of five to six per week. Interestingly, most businesses would come to us before to test for hardware vulnerabilities in video conference cameras. Now that has shifted to concerns about the type of software that could allow strangers to access their private meetings.

Since we’ve had an uptick in requests for this type of analysis from clients, we looked at the top five video conferencing services and their policies and found, unsurprisingly, that all of them support non-member meetings. Basically, these meetings do not require authentication, which means any third-party user can access a meeting using a simple link or code that is typically embedded in email threads and calendar invites. Misuse of unsecured meetings leaves organizations at risk of allowing untrusted individuals access to sensitive information, materials and discussions that weren’t meant for their access.

Over my 20-plus years in the industry, I’ve seen multiple attacks emerge that are extremely clever uses of new vulnerabilities, but the most effective ones are typically far simpler — for better or for worse. The potential for video conferencing platforms to expose sensitive information for the taking is an eye-opener.

The key thing to keep in mind is these platforms all offer various security controls, but like most new technologies, how they’re implemented at scale is what matters. There are encryption, passwords and other controls, so it’s not much of an undertaking to apply policies, but it takes the will to implement and enforce them.