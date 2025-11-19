Understanding the future of offensive AI in cybersecurity

This blog was made possible thanks to contributions made by Patrick Fussell and David McMillen.
As we step into an era where artificial intelligence (AI) plays an increasingly significant role in cybersecurity, discussions surrounding its offensive capabilities are becoming more prominent. A recent report by Anthropic—a leading AI research lab—has sparked the latest conversation on this topic, with questions raised about their claim that an AI-assisted attack they observed was “90% autonomous.” Critics argue that the report didn’t provide sufficient detail to understand the tools used or the methodologies employed during these attacks.
While the report may lack specific detail concerning the AI-assisted attacks, IBM X-Force recognizes the following, perhaps overlooked, important key takeaways:
The substantive development appears to be that less experienced and resourced groups can now potentially perform operations that previously required deeper technical expertise. This democratization of capability—not the creation of novel attack methods—represents the shift in threat landscape.
As organizations and researchers focus on developing autonomous AI-based security testing, semi-autonomous operations, and AI-driven vulnerability research, we should recognize that the effectiveness of these models will significantly increase when coupled with refined offensive datasets. The future landscape promises a blend of human and AI efforts, moving towards more sophisticated cyber operations and advanced ransomware attacks.
Therefore, it is essential for the cybersecurity community to understand and leverage AI responsibly as we navigate this rapidly changing domain. In doing so, we not only enhance our defensive postures but also prepare for the offensive capabilities that these technologies can offer. As the discourse evolves, so too must our frameworks and strategies for balancing ethical considerations alongside the technological advancements that AI introduces.
The underlying capabilities of AI models in offensive operations are mostly a byproduct of training on general coding datasets rather than being a central focus area. Current models possess cyber capabilities that arise from their code generation training processes. These tools were not specifically designed to create sophisticated malware or conduct complex attacks, but are evolving in that direction.
The widening gap between open-source and closed-source offensive AI is becoming a defining feature of the emerging threat landscape. As major labs place tighter restrictions on model outputs and limit the release of advanced capabilities, sophisticated threat actors are increasingly turning to privately trained, forked, or fully closed systems that operate outside traditional oversight. This creates a tiered ecosystem in which criminal groups, nation-states and opportunistic actors gain access to increasingly differentiated levels of AI sophistication.
Open-source models provide broad accessibility but often lack the raw power, fine-tuning and safety bypasses that closed systems can achieve. Meanwhile, closed and privately trained models are more likely to incorporate tailored offensive datasets, advanced reasoning loops and custom tooling, all of which can significantly accelerate exploit development, automated reconnaissance and multi-stage attack orchestration. This divergence raises the risk of an asymmetry in which defenders rely on constrained, sanitized tooling while adversaries freely enhance AI models for stealth, precision and scale.
AI’s role in adversary infrastructure automation is rapidly expanding as models become capable of managing and optimizing the systems that support large-scale cyber operations. Emerging research shows that AI can streamline the creation and maintenance of command-and-control infrastructure by automating tasks such as domain rotation, payload customization, hosting logistics, traffic obfuscation and infrastructure hygiene.
These capabilities reduce the operational burden on attackers and allow even less-skilled actors to deploy resilient and adaptive infrastructure that once required significant expertise.
Advanced groups can take this further by using AI to dynamically reconfigure infrastructure in response to detection, generate variations of malicious content on demand and coordinate distributed assets across multiple regions. As this automation matures, adversaries gain the ability to scale campaigns more quickly, maintain persistence with greater stealth and shift infrastructure in real time, making traditional takedown and disruption strategies far less effective for defenders.
The evolution of AI from text-only systems to fully multi-modal models represents a major change in how offensive cyber operations may unfold. Multi-modal models can interpret code, natural language, screenshots, network diagrams, logs and even audio or video, giving attackers the ability to automate reconnaissance at a level that was previously dependent on human expertise. By correlating insights across diverse data types, these systems can map target environments, identify misconfigurations, analyze traffic flows and uncover weaknesses with greater accuracy and speed than traditional automated tools.
As these capabilities mature, multi-modal models will be able to automate increasingly complex tasks such as generating tailored exploits, validating attack paths and combining physical, cyber and social information into a unified operational picture. This creates the potential for more adaptive and faster-moving threats, where AI assists attackers in analyzing their environment, selecting optimal techniques and orchestrating multi-stage operations. Defenders should anticipate a future where automated decision-making and cross-domain analysis become central components of offensive AI, raising the urgency for enhanced detection, monitoring and defensive AI research.
As frontier model labs prioritize adapting current models, we can expect a transformation in the way offensive cyber operations are engineered. With a clear focus on creating stealthy and evasive strategies, advanced ransomware threats can be anticipated. The implications for cybersecurity, both in terms of attackers and defenders, will be profound.
This landscape is why initiatives such as Offensive AI Con have emerged—to foster community discourse and guide advancements in this space while enabling defense systems to keep pace with these developments. There are a multitude of avenues for attackers, from malware development, identifying and weaponizing vulnerabilities and carrying out cyber attacks/operations:
By critically analyzing incident reports and ongoing developments in offensive datasets, we can ensure that the deployment of AI in this realm is both responsible and strategic.
The evolution of AI in offensive cyber operations signals a need for increased dialogue within the security community and calls for more robust defensive tactics. By actively participating in these discussions and sharing knowledge across the landscape, we can cultivate a safer digital environment for all stakeholders.
