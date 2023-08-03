Bringing threat intelligence and adversary insights to the forefront: X-Force Research Hub.

Today defenders are dealing with both a threat landscape that’s constantly changing and attacks that have stood the test of time. Innovation and best practices co-exist in the criminal world, and one mustn’t distract us from the other. IBM X-Force is continuously observing new attack vectors and novel malware in the wild, as adversaries seek to evade detection innovations. But we also know that tried and true tactics — from phishing and exploiting known vulnerabilities to using compromised credentials and misconfigurations — remain the most common means to execute attacks.

With today’s attack surface dramatically expanding, access to current, comprehensive, and evidence-based threat intelligence and adversarial insights is crucial for defenders to inform their security strategies. Today’s threat model has changed: AI-first business strategies are inadvertently changing IT architectures and making data more dynamic, introducing new attack vectors and new forms of security risk.

In an effort to make X-Force’s cutting-edge research, threat intelligence and hacker-led insights more easily accessible to the security community we’re introducing the new X-Force research hub.

The research hub will house all X-Force research spanning offensive security, defensive security, threat intelligence and adversary simulation in one place — it will include annual threat reports, threat guides, threat intelligence, proof-of-concept research, defense recommendations and much more to help defenders stay up to date with latest attack trends.

What can you expect in this new hub?