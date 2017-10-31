The world at risk: Talking E&U security with the X-Force research experts

Today’s podcast is timely for a number of reasons. First, the theme for the final week of National Cyber Security Awareness Week (NCSAM), which concludes today, is “Protecting Critical Infrastructure From Cyber Threats.”

Second, and even more importantly, no other industry is at greater risk of a truly debilitating cyberattack than the energy and utilities (E&U) sector. According to a recent advisory from US-CERT, “since at least May 2017, threat actors have targeted government entities and the energy, water, aviation, nuclear and critical manufacturing sectors.”

Listen now as Nick Bradley and Michelle Alavarez, both of the X-Force Threat Research team, examine what makes the E&U industry such an attractive target for attackers. Questions examined in their wide-ranging conversation include: