The red portal: IBM X-Force Red’s collaborative client experience

Today, IBM X-Force Red is announcing The Red Portal, a cloud-based collaboration platform for clients and security professionals that presents an end-to-end view of security testing programs. Clients can view real-time testing project milestones, vulnerabilities across all assets, reports of findings and the overall status of their managed testing program.

The industry expertise of X-Force Red is central to successfully building and maintaining a top-notch security testing program, and the collaborative nature of The Red Portal makes it easier than ever for clients to be involved in the testing process.