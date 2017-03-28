The NukeBot Trojan, a bruised ego, and a surprising source code leak.

In cybercrime forums, and especially in the more closed and Russian-speaking communities, members earn credibility by following certain customary steps. To begin, they must be introduced by a known member and vetted by the community according to what they can offer. Most importantly, they must gain the trust of the administrators running the board.

When Gosya joined underground communities, he apparently did not follow all the customary steps. He was introduced by a known member but took some wrong turns from there.

Immediately upon joining, Gosya began advertising a new banking malware for sale. According to X-Force research observations, he did not have the malware tested and certified by forum admins, nor did he provide any test versions to members. At the same time, he was attacked by existing competition, namely the FlokiBot vendor, who wanted to get down to the technical nitty gritty with him and find out if Gosya’s claims about his malware’s capabilities were indeed viable.

In posts where he replied to challenging questions, Gosya got nervous and defensive, raising suspicion among other forum members. This was likely a simple case of inexperience, but it cost him the trust of potential buyers.

For his next wrong move, Gosya started selling on additional forums under multiple monikers. When fraudsters realized that the same person was trying to vend under different names, they got even more suspicious that he was a ripper, misrepresenting or selling a product he does not possess. The issue got worse when Gosya changed the malware’s name to Micro Banking Trojan in one last attempt to buy it a new life.

That was the point when Gosya was banned in the forums where he was attempting to sell his bot.