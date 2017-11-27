The ‘Cracken’ in action: A password cracking adventure

We ordered our password cracking hardware in February 2017. Had the GTX Ti cards been released by the time we finalized our order, we would have gone with those cards, since they deliver a significant bump in hash rates over the plain GTX 1080. Our next rig will most likely use them.

We can easily justify the cost of this cracking rig just based on monthly costs. However, it’s worth breaking down hash cracking rates.

Cloud provider 8x Nvidia Tesla K80s SHA1 and Hashcat: 14.8 GH/s Bcrypt and Hashcat: 15.2 kH/s NTLM and Hashcat: 66.493 GH/s



X-Force Red’s Cracken 8x Nvidia GTX 1080s Founders Edition SHA1 and Hashcat: 66.1 GH/s Bcrypt and Hashcat: 118.6 kH/s NTLM and Hashcat: 334 GH/s



Building our own hardware gives us so much more horsepower. Keep in mind that these numbers are only from one node. When we built the Cracken, we built two nodes, meaning we have a total of 16 GPUs that we can toss crack jobs at. Based on those numbers, the GTX 1080 cards are significantly faster at cracking hashes at a fraction of the cost.

A few years ago, on another cracking cluster, I replaced the thermal grease on a batch of ATI 390Xs, and that actually helped reduce the temperature of the cards. We had been hitting the high end of the thermal shutdown quite often during our runs. One card failure would take out the entire PCI bus and server. To get the system back online, it required a physical power down of the system. After installing new thermal grease on the ATI cards, it dropped the cards’ high-end temperatures by at least 4 degrees Celsius, keeping them from hitting their thermal shutdown point.

Before installing our Nvidia GTX 1080 FE cards, I had the bright idea of swapping out thermal grease on one of the cards. I did a tear down, cleaned off the factory thermal paste and put on my own super high-end paste. I’m a rebel, so I voided the warranty on one of our 16 cards. Did this help? Not enough to justify the time it takes. It seems that the GTX 1080 cards have good thermal grease, and the fan on the Founders Edition does the job to move heat away from the cards out of the box. It also doesn’t hurt that the external cases have three very large fans to move air.

With the Nvidia GTX 1080 cards, thermal shutdown hasn’t been an issue. But with these cards, it really is much more about having proper airflow and strong, reliable power supplies. We have them in an external GPU case so we can prevent these cards from crashing and taking the whole cluster with it.