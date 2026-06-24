StealC you later: Proofpoint and IBM X-Force support Operation Endgame disruptions

StealC is a prominent malware-as-a-service in the growing ecosystem of information stealers. As identity continues to be a rich target for threat actors, the information stealer economy poses a significant and growing threat to organizations and private individuals alike. To combat this, private industry and global law enforcement partners collaborated to target and disrupt StealC and the supporting ecosystem. IBM X-Force and Proofpoint participated in this joint collective action. The disruption was carried out in June 2026 as part of Operation Endgame by law enforcement agencies and private partners. This joint blog post by X-Force and Proofpoint discusses details of the StealC malware and how collaborative action was taken against it.

On 24 June 2026, law enforcement and private partners announced a disruption action against StealC. The action targeted 66 domains and 296 servers associated with both Amadey and StealC. Additionally, Microsoft’s Digital Crimes Unit filed a lawsuit against multiple alleged enablers involved in StealC and Amadey and was able to take down infrastructure associated with the malware.

The disruption and associated civil suit will impact the malware’s operations from both a tactical and reputational perspective. Based on efficacy of Operation Endgame’s previous efforts, this disruption will likely have a notable impact on StealC, including a disruption to services, malware delivery, reputational and financial damage, and loss of customers.