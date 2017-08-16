Stay up to date on threat intelligence with new X-Force Exchange capabilities

When the IBM X-Force Exchange (XFE) launched over two years ago, the platform capabilities solidly supported collaboration and security investigation workflow. Since then, agile development has built up an even more robust set of features to make both collaboration and investigations even easier.

In the past few months, on-platform notifications have gotten more robust. A user who is not logged in to the X-Force Exchange will be notified of updates to major capabilities in the upper right corner by the bell icon. A logged-in user will see a number of additional notifications available, ranging from feature updates to content and collaboration updates.

In addition to new capabilities, new content notices, such as groups to which you’ve been added or collections that have been shared with you, will be highlighted on the notifications page. The platform also displays recently published data from the IBM X-Force Research team.