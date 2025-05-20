Oh non! Spear phishing campaign targets users in France using their leaked data, 160K+ victims

This spear phishing campaign illustrates a dangerous evolution in cyber crime, leveraging leaked personal data to increase the efficacy of social engineering tactics. As the digital landscape continues to evolve, it’s crucial for both organizations and individuals to stay vigilant and adapt their security measures accordingly.

We trust this article raises awareness of the effectiveness of spear phishing and how leaked data can be used to craft effective personalized messages in bulk.

IBM Security remains committed to tracking and analyzing emerging threats like this one to provide timely, actionable intelligence to help protect against cyber threats. Stay safe online.

