Showcasing threat intelligence at IBM InterConnect

If you have implemented threat intelligence feeds in your operations but aren’t quite ready to dive into the sharing part of it, stop by the IBM Security booth Engagement Center to hear Paul Griswold talk about overcoming objections to threat intelligence collaboration and how to do it safely.

While you’re at the booth, stop by for a live demo of IBM X-Force Exchange. Our X-Force experts will be on hand to show you how to take advantage of new features and enhancements to help prevent attacks and speed security investigations.

If you want to ask experts about making the most of a threat intelligence application program interface (API), check out Session 7343 on executing X-Force Exchange API queries, what each returns and how the queries can be combined for different purposes, from vulnerabilities to malware to reputation scoring for IP addresses and URLs.

The hashes give local indicators to look for and information about malware. Family information gives more local indicators, or vulnerability IDs lead to product coverage, signatures and affected products. If you’re a seasoned X-Force Exchange user, please stop by one of our client feedback roundtables to give suggestions for improving the platform or the API and to dive deep on capabilities and future enhancements.