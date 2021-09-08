More organizations saving time and costs on data breaches with automation and AI

Automation and AI dramatically reduce the days needed to identify and contain a data breach. For organizations with fully deployed security AI or automation, it took an average of 184 days to identify the breach and 63 days to contain the breach, for a total lifecycle of 247 days. Organizations with no security AI or automation deployed took an average of 239 days to identify the breach and 85 days to contain, for a total lifecycle of 324 days.

To put this difference of 77 days into perspective, for fully deployed organizations, a breach occurring on 1 January would on average take until 4 September to identify and contain. In contrast, for organizations with no automation deployed, a breach on 1 January would take on average until 20 November to identify and contain.