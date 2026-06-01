Red teaming redefined: How FedRAMP is raising US cybersecurity standards

For years, cybersecurity professionals engaged in adversarial simulations have watched the UK and EU establish robust red team testing frameworks, while the United States lagged behind. That’s all changed with FedRAMP Revision 5. Hidden within this updated baseline is a landmark control enhancement, CA 8(2), which explicitly calls for red team exercises. This is the first time a US federal program has done this at scale, and it’s set to transform the landscape of cybersecurity compliance in the federal sector. Hidden within this updated baseline is a landmark control enhancement, CA 8(2), which explicitly calls for red team exercises. This is the first time a US federal program has done this at scale, and it’s set to transform the landscape of cybersecurity compliance in the federal sector.
FedRAMP Revision 5 builds upon the guidelines established by NIST SP 800 53 Revision 5, introducing a significant enhancement known as CA-8(2). This control shifts the focus from conventional penetration testing to mandatory red team exercises. These exercises are designed to simulate attempts by adversaries to compromise systems. The language is not highly prescriptive, allowing organizations to design their own programs while third‑party assessors validate their effectiveness.
This flexibility presents both opportunities and challenges. Without a clear playbook, two programs may both claim compliance while engaging in vastly different red teaming exercises. For instance, one provider might stage a surface-level phishing campaign and consider the requirement met, while another might run a threat intelligence-driven scenario starting with open-source recon and ending in a simulated data exfiltration attempt. While both tick the compliance requirements, only the latter could offer genuine insights that substantially enhance the organization’s cybersecurity framework.
The US has long maintained penetration testing requirements. FISMA, PCI DSS, HITRUST, SOC 2 and the DoD assessments all include an aspect of testing. However, these frameworks lacked a clear distinction between penetration testing and the more comprehensive practice of adversary simulation. A penetration test determines whether a system can be breached, while a red team exercise determines whether an organization’s personnel, processes and technology can detect and respond to genuine adversarial behaviors.
With the introduction of CA‑8(2), a federal program has, for the first time, formally documented this distinction and tied it to the authorization process. This is particularly significant because FedRAMP is the gate for selling cloud services to the federal government, and federal customers drive the rest of the market. This may indicate a trend in the compliance space in the US towards implementing this type of testing.
The Bank of England launched CBEST back in 2014. It was built using CREST, HM Treasury and the Financial Conduct Authority. As the first intelligence‑driven red team framework led by regulators, CBEST applied to firms at the core of the UK financial system, helping ensure they are protected against sophisticated cyber threats. To maintain the integrity of these engagements, CREST, the certification body, established stringent credentials requirements, including the Certified Simulated Attack Manager and Certified Simulated Attack Specialist qualifications. Testers are mandated to log many hours in financial services work before qualifying to lead a CBEST engagement, effectively raising the bar for industry standards.
The impact of CBEST resonated across Europe, prompting the European Central Bank to publish TIBER-EU, its own threat-intelligence-based ethical red teaming framework. Inspired by both CBEST and TIBER-NL, an earlier initiative from the Dutch Central Bank, TIBER was designed to be adopted by national regulators across the EU. This includes local implementations like TIBER-DE in Germany and TIBER-IT in Italy. Today, more than twenty countries have national TIBER implementations. The introduction of the Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) made threat-led penetration testing mandatory for in scope financial entities across the EU.
Various other regions have developed their own versions of red teaming protocols. Hong Kong implemented iCAST, Australia introduced CORIE, and Singapore established the ABS red teaming guidelines. In the UK, STAR-FS launched in 2024 to extend the CBEST model to firms that are not considered systemically critical. The result is a mature ecosystem in which regulators, testers and regulated companies share a common framework. Providers carry recognized certifications and results can be shared across international borders seamlessly, through mutual recognition.
Until now, the United States lacked a similar framework. With FedRAMP’s recent revisions, however, the opportunity for the US to lead in structured red teaming initiatives is finally within reach.
FedRAMP does not need to replicate any of these frameworks word for word, but the lessons they offer are valuable. Threat intelligence should drive scenarios. Testers should possess genuine credentials, supported by real-world experience, rather than relying on superficial measures. Blue teams should remain unaware of exercises to ensure authentic evaluation of detection and response capabilities. Effective oversight requires a well‑defined governance structure, including a control team with executive sponsorship and the authority to pause testing if operational risk arises.
One element FedRAMP should avoid copying from Europe is the rigidity. A full TIBER engagement routinely runs nine to twelve months, a timeline appropriate for a small number of systemically important banks, but one that would place a severe burden on smaller SaaS vendors seeking to maintain their authorization. The United States has an opportunity to find a balanced approach. This approach must be rigorous enough to be meaningful but realistic enough to scale to the hundreds of CSPs already authorized and those aspiring for compliance.
The anticipation surrounding formal guidance from the FedRAMP PMO on how CA 8(2) will be assessed and how 3PAOs will validate it is palpable. However, if they adopt a wait-and-see approach, delays in guidance mean organizations could find themselves scrambling. It is essential to act proactively rather than reactively. Start now, stand up a program that looks like what mature frameworks already require. Organizations should begin building programs that resemble mature frameworks today: select scenarios informed by real threat intelligence, run end‑to‑end exercises against production or close replicas, document results thoroughly and establish a remediation and learning loop. Diligently preparing for the forthcoming guidance means positioning oneself ahead of the curve.
The IBM X-Force Red Adversary Simulation team has spent years executing adversary simulation engagements aligned to CBEST, TIBER and the underlying CREST methodologies for clients across financial services, critical infrastructure and regulated cloud environments. Our team possess a deep understanding of what constitutes excellence, especially under regulatory scrutiny, and we excel in conducting exercises that produce more than aesthetically pleasing reports or framed certificates. If you are a CSP facing the implications of CA-8(2) and uncertain about how to structure your program, we can help you scope and run it, and turn the findings into actionable strategies your engineering and detection teams will actually use.
The US has finally joined the conversation on red teaming. Let’s ensure the exercises we conduct under this new requirement truly embody the essence of red teaming—not just the label.
Schedule a discovery briefing with our X-Force team to discuss your security challenges or visit X-Force Red Adversary Simulation Services / IBM X-Force Red X-Force Red Offensive Security Services to learn more.
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