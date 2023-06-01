Ransomware renaissance 2023: The definitive guide to stay safer

Ransomware is experiencing a renaissance in 2023, with some cybersecurity firms reporting over 400 attacks in the month of March alone. And it shouldn’t be a surprise: the 2023 X-Force Threat Intelligence Index found backdoor deployments — malware providing remote access — as the top attacker action in 2022, and aptly predicted 2022’s backdoor failures would become 2023’s ransomware crisis.

Compounding the problem is the industrialization of the cybercrime ecosystem, enabling adversaries to complete more attacks, faster. Over the last few years, the average time to complete a ransomware attack dropped 94% (from 2019 to 2021). In 2019, the average ransomware attack took over two months from initial access to ransomware deployment. Today it takes less than four days to execute an attack.

The X-Force Definitive Guide to Ransomware can help.

Threat actors continue to adjust their tactics, techniques, and procedures to evade detection. To stay ahead, we refresh the Guide annually to include the latest ransomware research, trends, and attack types. Originally developed by my colleague Limor Kessem in 2017 — who pulled me in as a coauthor — the guide was intended to be a point-in-time document to address the surge in ransomware across geographies and industries.

A bit unexpectedly, the Guide rapidly became one of the hottest publications we do here at X-Force, garnering tens of thousands of downloads and generating a lot of conversation on social media (and several of you have asked how it got started — hence the history lesson!). With that, we’ve refreshed it annually with current data on the evolution of ransomware, types of ransomware attacks — including double-and-triple extortion, and details on each phase of incident response.