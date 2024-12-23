Ransomware attack on Rhode Island health system exposes data of hundreds of thousands

Rhode Island is grappling with the fallout of a significant ransomware attack that has compromised the personal information of hundreds of thousands of residents enrolled in the state’s health and social services programs. Officials confirmed the attack on the RIBridges system—the state’s central platform for benefits like Medicaid and SNAP—after hackers infiltrated the system on December 5, planting malicious software and threatening to release sensitive data unless a ransom is paid.

Governor Dan McKee, addressing the media, called the attack “alarming” and urged residents to take immediate precautions to protect their information. Compromised data includes Social Security numbers, banking details, addresses and dates of birth. “This breach is a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities in government IT systems,” McKee said. “We are working with Deloitte and law enforcement to contain the damage and restore public trust.”