Palo Alto and Fortinet Secure Remote Access Gateway / VPN compromise advisory

IBM X-Force | Threat Intelligence Advisory
Patrick Fussell, Yogesh Padharia and Tom Parker contributed to the research of this advisory.
As of June 19, 2026, adversaries are engaged in broad exploitation campaigns against two popular secure access solutions, from Palo Alto Networks and Fortinet. When exploited, the adversary may gain access to sensitive, internal network enclaves, allowing for further lateral movement within customer environments. Organizations running Fortinet FortiGate SSL VPN or Palo Alto Networks PAN-OS GlobalProtect on internet-facing infrastructure should treat this advisory as directly applicable and act immediately. IBM X-Force Incident Response teams are actively coordinating with customers on response to this emerging threat to mitigate impacts.
In mid-June 2026, security researchers identified a large-scale credential compromise affecting internet-facing Fortinet FortiGate firewalls and SSL VPN endpoints. Estimated scope ranges from 30,000 to 75,000 exposed or compromised devices across 194 countries, with one widely cited figure of 73,932 unique device records. Credentials have been independently verified as legitimate and current by multiple researchers and commercial intelligence firms.
This is not a single patchable vulnerability. The leading assessment among independent researchers points to a convergence of factors: devices unpatched against earlier disclosed CVEs including CVE-2026-24858, a FortiCloud SSO authentication-bypass flaw disclosed in January 2026; legacy SHA-256 password hashing on older FortiOS builds not yet rotated to PBKDF2; and credentials already in circulation from infostealer malware and prior breach datasets. This is better understood as a credential and access-control exposure than a discrete exploitable bug.
Fortinet’s 2025 firmware updates transitioned password hashing from SHA-256 to PBKDF2, but the re-hashing is not retroactive. It only activates when an administrator logs in post-update. Organizations that patched without forcing re-authentication left legacy vulnerable hashes in configuration files, susceptible to offline brute-force. Patching alone is insufficient.
Compromised credentials from this exposure are being packaged and sold on eCrime marketplaces in standard Initial Access Broker format—including victim company type, revenue and geography. This means the threat does not stop with the group that harvested the credentials. Multiple downstream threat actor groups, including ransomware operators, may already have purchased access to affected networks.
Palo Alto Networks has confirmed active exploitation of CVE-2026-0257 (CVSSv4 7.8 High, initially 4.7 Medium), a critical authentication bypass vulnerability in PAN-OS GlobalProtect portal and gateway components. The flaw stems from improper certificate configuration where the same certificate used for HTTPS services is reused for encrypting authentication override cookies, combined with lack of signature verification during cookie decryption. Attackers extract the public key from the server’s TLS certificate and forge valid authentication override cookies, establishing fully authenticated VPN sessions without any credentials.
Active exploitation began May 17, 2026—just four days post-disclosure—with Rapid7 MDR confirming compromises across multiple organizations originating from Vultr (104.207.144.154) and Dromatics Systems (146.19.216.125) infrastructure. CISA added CVE-2026-0257 to the KEV catalog on May 29, 2026, mandating federal remediation by June 1, 2026. Public proof-of-concept code (Rapid7’s forge_cookie.py) is available, lowering exploitation barriers significantly.
This is a product-level vulnerability materially different from credential-based attacks—there are no credentials to rotate, no phishing chains to trace, and no failed authentication patterns to alert on. Detection relies on identifying “Cookie” authentication method in logs with suspicious source IPs, particularly from hosting providers. Publicly available exploits generate telltale client strings (endpoint_os_version: “Microsoft Windows 10 Pro 64-bit”, empty domain), though sophisticated adversaries will modify these. Any unpatched internet-accessible GlobalProtect portal is exposed. The vulnerability requires authentication override cookies enabled with specific certificate misconfiguration—not default but common in production.
Given the increasingly distributed nature of modern workforces, VPN technologies have become ubiquitous across the economy. They sit at one of the most sensitive points in the enterprise architecture: the boundary between the public internet and the private corporate network. Their purpose is to give remote employees, contractors, administrators and third-party service providers trusted access to internal systems. That also makes them exceptionally valuable to attackers.
A successful VPN compromise—whether through stolen credentials, brute force, credential stuffing, exploitation of a vulnerable edge device or authentication bypass—changes the attacker’s position instantly. They are no longer just probing the organization from the outside. They are operating from a network location that many environments still treat as implicitly trusted.
That distinction matters. From outside the perimeter, an attacker may be limited to exposed web applications, mail gateways, cloud login portals and internet-facing services. From inside a VPN, entirely different parts of the enterprise become reachable. Internal subnets that were never designed to face the internet may suddenly be accessible. Administrative interfaces, file shares, domain controllers, database servers, development systems, backup infrastructure and legacy applications may all come into scope.
This is why VPN compromises so often become much more than a single-account incident. The attacker has not merely obtained a username and password; they have obtained a network vantage point. In many organizations, that vantage point allows them to enumerate systems, map trust relationships, query Active Directory, identify privileged users and begin searching for paths to escalate access.
The lateral movement surface expands dramatically once the attacker is inside the trusted network boundary. Internal hosts are often less hardened than internet-facing assets because they were built on the assumption that only employees or approved systems could reach them. Patch discipline may be weaker. Administrative protocols may be exposed. Legacy authentication may still be enabled. Segmentation may be incomplete. Monitoring may be less mature than at the perimeter. The practical result is that one compromised VPN login can expose a much larger attack surface than the organization intended.
Credential attacks also become far more viable from this position. Techniques such as Kerberoasting, NTLM relay, password spraying against internal services, Pass-the-Hash, token theft and Active Directory reconnaissance generally require some level of internal network access or authenticated domain context. A VPN foothold can provide exactly that. Once the attacker can communicate with domain controllers and internal authentication services, the incident can move from perimeter access to identity compromise.
That is the core lesson from FortiBleed. The reported compromise was not merely a list of exposed VPN usernames and passwords. It demonstrated how control of edge access infrastructure can become a pathway into internal identity systems. Public reporting indicates that attackers harvested FortiGate VPN credentials at scale, obtained or cracked authentication material, and in some cases used that access to pivot into Active Directory environments. At that point, the compromised VPN is no longer just a remote-access problem. It becomes a domain compromise problem.
This is also why remediation cannot stop at patching the affected appliance. Patching may close the original path in, but it does not invalidate credentials already stolen, accounts already created, persistence already established or access tokens already abused. Organizations need to assume that valid credentials may have been used successfully, and that follow-on activity may have occurred behind the VPN.
The right response is therefore broader: rotate VPN and firewall credentials, invalidate local and administrative accounts, enforce phishing-resistant MFA where possible, review VPN authentication logs, examine configuration changes, hunt for suspicious internal authentication activity, and inspect Active Directory for signs of enumeration, privilege escalation or persistence. Network segmentation and conditional access controls should be revisited as well, because VPN users should not automatically inherit broad internal reach simply because they authenticated successfully.
FortiBleed is a reminder that edge devices are not mundane infrastructure. Firewalls, VPN gateways, identity proxies and remote access appliances are now among the highest-value systems in the enterprise. They concentrate on trust. They bridge the internet and the internal network. And when they fail, the blast radius can extend far beyond the perimeter.
IBM Consulting’s Cloud and Infrastructure Security (CIS) Services practice and IBM X-Force Incident Response are positioned to support your organization across the full lifecycle of this event, from immediate exposure validation through long-term perimeter modernization.
To engage IBM Consulting and IBM X-Force Incident Response on any of the above, contact your IBM account team or your existing IBM X-Force IR retainer hotline. For organizations without an active retainer, IBM X-Force Incident Response can be engaged on an emergency response basis.
Any client or internal environment running internet-facing FortiGate SSL VPN or PAN-OS GlobalProtect is in scope for this advisory. Account teams should be initiating direct outreach. Active engagement leads should review current scope of documentation and confirm whether these platforms and techniques are included.
Severity: Critical | Exploitation Status: Active | Action Required: Immediate
Sources: FortiBleed researcher disclosures (Diachenko, Beaumont), SOCRadar, Hudson Rock, Palo Alto Networks vendor advisory, X-Force collection
IBM’s X-Force Incident Response Team is standing by to assist with any issues you may experience because of these exploits. We have responders standing by 24x7 around the world. There is no cost or obligation to call our global incident response hotline at +1 312 212 8034.
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