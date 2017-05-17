Not-so-terrible twos: IBM X-Force Exchange celebrates its second birthday

We’ve grown the user base of X-Force Exchange to over 32,000 registered users, and the number of visitors to the site is almost 15 times that. Our registered users includes not only users outside of IBM, but also IBM Security researchers, analysts and practitioners who use the platform daily to help build better protection for IBM Security products, monitor our Managed Security Services (MSS) clients, and help customers as part of the IBM X-Force Incident Response and Intelligence Services (IRIS) engagements.

Registered users are not the only ones taking advantage of the platform features. In 2016, we made our public collections truly public by ceasing to require users to log in to view them. This helped our IBM X-Force research findings and collections, including those created for various malware campaigns such as Shamoon and Andromeda, to be accessible by anyone with the click of a mouse. This openness translates to all our reports as well, with threat intelligence on vulnerabilities, URL and IP reputation, and web application risks assessments available to be publicly searched. That volume has grown to nearly 2 million executed searches since the platform was released.