Nobelium espionage campaign persists, service providers in crosshairs

In an advisory released on October 24, Microsoft announced ongoing campaigns it has attributed to the Nobelium state-sponsored threat group. IBM X-Force tracks this group as Hive099. If the name sounds familiar, that’s because it is the same group that targeted SolarWinds in 2020. The U.S. government has identified Nobelium as part of Russia’s foreign intelligence service known as the SVR.

Microsoft warns that the activity they are seeing appears to focus on cloud service resellers, technology providers, and their downstream customers in Europe and the U.S. organizations are urged to take notice and act to mitigate the risk of compromise.