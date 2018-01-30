No rest for the weary: Applying security lessons from 2017 in the new year

2 min read
How can it be that we are already through January and moving into February of the new year? I don’t know about you, but I still have a long list of resolutions to accomplish and I need to focus on what I can realistically get done in 2018.
This makes me think about how everyone in the security industry has been talking about new initiatives and goals for 2018. However, we would be remiss not to look back at the security lessons we learned and the goals we collectively accomplished in 2017. To get a head start on the new year, we should reflect on these insights and apply them to the work we need to complete in 2018.
So what happened in 2017 that required us to work harder and be more diligent than we thought possible? As an esteemed colleague of mine kindly reminded me, these “exercises” are simply “opportunities” to better our cybersecurity skills.
As we in IBM Security, specifically the X-Force Exchange team, take the time to look back, we can appreciate the hard work and collaboration that transpired to help make the world a safer place. Below are a few highlights and accomplishments we were proud to bring to the security industry last year.
Industry newsletter
Stay up to date on the most important—and intriguing—industry trends on AI, automation, data and beyond with the Think newsletter. See the IBM Privacy Statement.
Your subscription will be delivered in English. You will find an unsubscribe link in every newsletter. You can manage your subscriptions or unsubscribe here. Refer to our IBM Privacy Statement for more information.
Even though we are proud of all the progress we made and security lessons we learned in 2017, we can’t afford to slack on our goals and resolutions for 2018. Bad actors will continue to attack our networks and exploit both known and unknown vulnerabilities. That’s why it is good to set achievable goals to ensure that we are doing everything we can to protect what is most important within our companies. It also means that, as a community of security professionals, we need to keep working together to spread security awareness and deal with whatever threats come our way.
To learn more about how you can get ahead of the next cybercriminal trend, check out the X-Force Exchange and start using it today.